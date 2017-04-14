Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

What SpaceX's Reusable Rockets Mean For Space Exploration

Apr 14, 2017
SpaceX has surely moved past beyond everyone's expectations as it finally showed to the world that reusable rockets are safe and should be used for sending rockets to space. Just recently, SpaceX has wowed everyone as it has safely launched and landed a space rocket for the first time. It is because of this that space travel has become more affordable.

According to Science Times, Elon Musk and his space agency, SpaceX, is the first to turn his rockets into 100 percent recyclable. It is because of this that they had made history once again, becoming the first company to launch a space rocket, land it and use it once again.

Lowers Down Cost Of Space Flight

During the final days of March, SpaceX successfully re-launched a refurbished space rocket, making it the second time that it is used. This is a very big feat as it has dramatically decreased the cost of space flight, lowering it down to only 30 percent. This is surely a big step in the commercialization of space flight.

In the future, SpaceX wants to lower down the entire landing, refurbishing and re-launching procedure to only 24 hours or less. Hopefully, the company will be able to do its plan of a 24-hour reuse and re-launch by 2018.

Future Of Humanity

If ever the trend will continue, it will surely mean the increase of the volume of materials that are sent into space, as well as the decrease of costs to run rocket launches and space missions. According to Madison, this would also mean that there will be more people who can go to space.

Hopefully, everything will continue to flow smoothly for SpaceX, as the future of the human race depends on him. Surely, Elon Musk and SpaceX have the guts to do it. They just need to keep on doing what they're good at, and everything will be good for the rest of humanity.

