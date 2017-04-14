Microsoft Azure Updates: New Cloud Migration Tools, Management Portal And Site Recovery Features Launched

Microsoft Azure new tools and features to help businesses migrate data securely to a cloud-based system were recently launched. These new tools will help businesses connect with other companies as well as their customers in a secure environment.

Microsoft has launched a Cloud Migration Assessment tool that checks servers and hardware to create a report on the cost and benefits of using Microsoft Azure, Geek Wire reported. This is a free tool and could help enterprises make a sound decision before they migrate their data to Azure.

Another recent update is the Microsoft Azure Hybrid User Benefit which is offered to customers that are migrating to Azure. This is a discount of up to 40 percent off on Windows Server licenses as well as virtual programs offered by the tech giant, MS Power User reported. The Azure Site Recovery is another tool to move information from another provider to Azure was also recently launched. This is for customers who are from other cloud providers like VMware or Amazon Web Services who are migrating to Azure.

New tools for Microsoft Azure Active Directory were also released. The directory serves as an identity and access management program which helps businesses collaborate with customers and partners better by efficiently storing customer information. With Azure, a business can invite a vendor or a partner to collaborate on a project by using credentials such as email addresses; the new company will be added to the business' network under Azure.

Meanwhile, European companies are enjoying more Microsoft Azure features. Companies there can enjoy easy social media and app sign up and store customer information using Azure. Microsoft Azure currently faces top cloud services provider Amazon Web Services but with their newly launched tools and features, it aims to provide new ways to help businesses and enterprises interact with their customers and partners.