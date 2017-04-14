Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 | Updated at 6:47 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Latest Upcoming Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6

By Cresswell McCoy (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 14, 2017 05:12 AM EDT
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Launch

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Launch(Photo : Getty Images / Phil Walter / Staff)

LG has been penetrating the global market with their flagship phones every year, plus in 2017 they unveiled the LG G6, which has impressed many of the smartphone fans by far. However, Samsung has been consistently producing new models to retain the market. The all new Samsung Galaxy S8 is all set to go for glory as it is believed to possibly beat the LG G6.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has a new approach, as the company has adopted a similar all screen front and widescreen aspect ratio. Arriving with a Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm or Exynos 8995 Samsung chip, the gadget will have an improved performance and better efficiency.

According to Trusted Reviews, the Samsung Galaxy S8 will consist of a 5.8-inch display together with a dense 1440 x 2960 pixel resolution. It will also feature an OLED screen allowing pixels to emit their own light. Starting with a generous 64GB, the galaxy S8 will beat its predecessor Galaxy S7.

On the other hand, the LG G6 is already introduced with a 5.7-inch full-version display. The resolution is for the LG G6 is 1440 x 2880, which is a little lower than the Samsung Galaxy S8. Another drawback for the LG might be its LCD display, but the visuals are believed to be incredible. Unfortunately, the LG G6 has a less impressive 32GB by default.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has specifications that could possibly outsmart the LG G6 other than its battery. The G6 consists of a 3300 mAh with a fast charging technology and the Galaxy S8 will have a 3000 mAh. The G6 also takes one step ahead with its 13-megapixel camera, while the Galaxy S8 retained its 12-megapixel as per Pocket Lint.

While both the tech giants have come a long way with smartphones, Samsung users prefer to stick to their brand. As for LG they have got hold a new market with their latest G6. Comparing the features of both phones the Galaxy S8 has a more defined approach.

 

 

SEE ALSO

All New Xbox Scorpio Could Possibly Beat PS4 Pro

TagsLatest smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6, LG G6 specs and features

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Columbia President Juan Manuel Santos Columbia mudslides

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Total War: Warhammer Total War: Warhammer II

Kevin Love's Performance Propels Cavs to Game 2 Win Over Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers Teammates Inspired With Kevin Love's Game 2 Performance

The Cleveland Cavaliers won Game 2 and are up 2-0 against the Indiana Pacers in their Playoff first round matchup. According to the team and head coach Lue, it was all because of the inspiring performance by Cavs forward, Kevin Love.
Kevin Durant Questionable For Game 2

Golden State Warriors News: Kevin Durant (Left Calf Strain) Questionable For Game 2
Three Takeaways From The First Three Days Of NBA Playoff Basketball

2017 NBA Playoffs: 3 Three Things To Know So Far
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi official photo

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Updates: New “Turbo Track” Rollercoaster With Two Zero Gravity Experiences At 102km/h
Heat Keep Playoffs Hopes Going

NBA News: Heat Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive, Top Cavs In Thrilling OT Win
Is Rondo Done In Chicago?

NBA News: The Rajon Rondo Situation In Chicago; Will Rondo Return Next Season?
Lonzo Ball Wants To Play For The Lakers

Lonzo Ball Makes Bold Statement, Prefers To Play For Lakers Than Go No. 1

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

AMD Radeon RX Vega Reportedly Available in 4GB HBM2, 8GB HBM2, & 16GB Expected to reach 2048-bit Memory Bus

Nintendo Switch News: Update 2.1.0 Is Now Live

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Entertainment

'Thor: Ragnarok' Official Trailer Released; Features A Hammer-less Thor Fighting An Enraged Hulk

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7
Entertainment

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics