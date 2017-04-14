Latest Upcoming Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6

LG has been penetrating the global market with their flagship phones every year, plus in 2017 they unveiled the LG G6, which has impressed many of the smartphone fans by far. However, Samsung has been consistently producing new models to retain the market. The all new Samsung Galaxy S8 is all set to go for glory as it is believed to possibly beat the LG G6.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has a new approach, as the company has adopted a similar all screen front and widescreen aspect ratio. Arriving with a Snapdragon 835 Qualcomm or Exynos 8995 Samsung chip, the gadget will have an improved performance and better efficiency.

According to Trusted Reviews, the Samsung Galaxy S8 will consist of a 5.8-inch display together with a dense 1440 x 2960 pixel resolution. It will also feature an OLED screen allowing pixels to emit their own light. Starting with a generous 64GB, the galaxy S8 will beat its predecessor Galaxy S7.

On the other hand, the LG G6 is already introduced with a 5.7-inch full-version display. The resolution is for the LG G6 is 1440 x 2880, which is a little lower than the Samsung Galaxy S8. Another drawback for the LG might be its LCD display, but the visuals are believed to be incredible. Unfortunately, the LG G6 has a less impressive 32GB by default.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has specifications that could possibly outsmart the LG G6 other than its battery. The G6 consists of a 3300 mAh with a fast charging technology and the Galaxy S8 will have a 3000 mAh. The G6 also takes one step ahead with its 13-megapixel camera, while the Galaxy S8 retained its 12-megapixel as per Pocket Lint.

While both the tech giants have come a long way with smartphones, Samsung users prefer to stick to their brand. As for LG they have got hold a new market with their latest G6. Comparing the features of both phones the Galaxy S8 has a more defined approach.