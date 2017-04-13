'Suits' Season 7 Set Premiere On July 12, Its 100th episode will be Debuting on Aug. 30; Will see The Struggle of Character Since Jessica Isn't Around

The legend drama since 2011 "Suits" season 7 will return on screen later this year after having been renewed by the USA TV network. New seasons usually arrived in June or July so fans should have expected the season 7 of "Suits" set to aired this summer.

According to TV Guide, series' production is set to premiere the "Suits" season 7 on July 12, Wednesday. A full season of "Suits" have made available on Netflix around a year after the original broadcast.

"Suits" have been nominated several times since 2012 and together with Gina Torres and Patrick Adams individually received praise for their roles in the series as Jessica Pearson and Mike Ross. While the show itself was nominated for the best drama at TV Guide Awards in the year 2014 the show also won the Favorite Dramedy at People's Choice Awards.

"Suits" 100th episode will debuting during the season 7 on August 30 and will see how the team back together again at Pearson Specter according to Deadline. And it seems like every character has their own struggles as they are trying to adjust since Jessica is not around.

Last season six finale it was Mike Ross was last seen finally becomes a qualified lawyer after spending a brief day in prison for a fraud case. Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross in the series won the unanimous vote needed to get his license after Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson will fly from Chicago to plead his case.

Jessica Pearson is now set to star in a spin-off series centered on the high powered attorney. Gina Torres also serves as producer on the series together with the creator Aaron Korsh who is recently negotiating a deal.

Gabriel Macht, Patrick Adams, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman are among the cast that can be seen in the renewal of "Suits" in season 7. The premiere date of the highly anticipated series is on July 12, 2017.