Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 | Updated at 6:47 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Suits' Season 7 Set Premiere On July 12, Its 100th episode will be Debuting on Aug. 30; Will see The Struggle of Character Since Jessica Isn't Around

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 13, 2017 08:37 PM EDT
Suits Season 7 Official Promo/Preview/Trailer/Sneak Peek - S07E01 7x01 Season 7 Episode 1 Promo

Suits Season 7 Official Promo/Preview/Trailer/Sneak Peek - S07E01 7x01 Season 7 Episode 1 Promo(Photo : Youtube/TV Series Promos)

The legend drama since 2011 "Suits" season 7 will return on screen later this year after having been renewed by the USA TV network. New seasons usually arrived in June or July so fans should have expected the season 7 of "Suits" set to aired this summer.

According to TV Guide, series' production is set to premiere the "Suits" season 7 on July 12, Wednesday. A full season of "Suits" have made available on Netflix around a year after the original broadcast.

"Suits" have been nominated several times since 2012 and together with Gina Torres and Patrick Adams individually received praise for their roles in the series as Jessica Pearson and Mike Ross. While the show itself was nominated for the best drama at TV Guide Awards in the year 2014 the show also won the Favorite Dramedy at People's Choice Awards.

"Suits" 100th episode will debuting during the season 7 on August 30 and will see how the team back together again at Pearson Specter according to Deadline. And it seems like every character has their own struggles as they are trying to adjust since Jessica is not around.

Last season six finale it was Mike Ross was last seen finally becomes a qualified lawyer after spending a brief day in prison for a fraud case. Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross in the series won the unanimous vote needed to get his license after Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson will fly from Chicago to plead his case.

Jessica Pearson is now set to star in a spin-off series centered on the high powered attorney. Gina Torres also serves as producer on the series together with the creator Aaron Korsh who is recently negotiating a deal.

Gabriel Macht, Patrick Adams, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman are among the cast that can be seen in the renewal of "Suits" in season 7. The premiere date of the highly anticipated series is on July 12, 2017.

SEE ALSO

AMD Radeon RX Vega Reportedly Available in 4GB HBM2, 8GB HBM2, & 16GB Expected to reach 2048-bit Memory Bus

Janet Jackson & Wissam Al Mana Divorced after 5 Years of Marriage; Janet Claimed Wissam Became Controlling During Her Pregnancy

Kendrick Lamar's 'Damn' Guests Rihanna & U2; Album Will Not Be Addressing Any Politcal Problem Instead Talking About Family & Community

'Elite Dangerous: Horizons' 2.3 'The Commanders' Update Brings Multi-crew Co-op, Holo-Me System & Offers New Content

'Outlander' Season 3 Will feature 13 Episode & Set to Premiere on September; Season 4 Will Start Filming ASAP & will be Based on 'Drum of Autumn'

TagsSuits, Suits Season 7, Suits Season 7 updates, Suits Season 7 premiere in Summer

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

National Hydrocarbons Commission United States Exxon Mobil Exploration

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Total War: Warhammer Total War: Warhammer II

Kevin Love's Performance Propels Cavs to Game 2 Win Over Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers Teammates Inspired With Kevin Love's Game 2 Performance

The Cleveland Cavaliers won Game 2 and are up 2-0 against the Indiana Pacers in their Playoff first round matchup. According to the team and head coach Lue, it was all because of the inspiring performance by Cavs forward, Kevin Love.
Kevin Durant Questionable For Game 2

Golden State Warriors News: Kevin Durant (Left Calf Strain) Questionable For Game 2
Three Takeaways From The First Three Days Of NBA Playoff Basketball

2017 NBA Playoffs: 3 Three Things To Know So Far
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi official photo

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Updates: New “Turbo Track” Rollercoaster With Two Zero Gravity Experiences At 102km/h
Heat Keep Playoffs Hopes Going

NBA News: Heat Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive, Top Cavs In Thrilling OT Win
Is Rondo Done In Chicago?

NBA News: The Rajon Rondo Situation In Chicago; Will Rondo Return Next Season?
Lonzo Ball Wants To Play For The Lakers

Lonzo Ball Makes Bold Statement, Prefers To Play For Lakers Than Go No. 1

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

AMD Radeon RX Vega Reportedly Available in 4GB HBM2, 8GB HBM2, & 16GB Expected to reach 2048-bit Memory Bus

Nintendo Switch News: Update 2.1.0 Is Now Live

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Entertainment

'Thor: Ragnarok' Official Trailer Released; Features A Hammer-less Thor Fighting An Enraged Hulk

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7
Entertainment

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics