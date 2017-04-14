Donald Trump Order To Launch Missiles On Syria After The Chemical Gas Attack

The U.S has been centered on all issues globally after President Donald Trump banned the immigrants. Currently, the U.S president again made a move to protect his country from their adversaries especially in Middle East Countries like Syria.

It is very obvious that the U.S President Donald Trump really hated Arab people since they are the target to get banned on the U.S country. While there is a new order released on Thursday to launch a missile at the Syrian airbase as a reply to the horrible gas attack at Khan Shaykhun that ruins and kill an estimated of 87 people.

According to US official, on President Donald Trump's command, the US warships launched at least 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Syria's airbase which used as a home of the warplanes that carried out chemical gas. On CNN report, the US military made a first attack against the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad administration for almost six years of civil wars.

The tension already arises between the two countries since the U.S President Donald Trump release his order to launch a missile at Syria's airbase which can be interpreted as an act of war by the Syrian government. Moreover, General command of Syrian's Armed Forces said that there are six people killed in the attack which called by the Russian's as "act of aggression" and "a disgraceful act" said by Bashar al-Assad office.

According to NBC News, Rex Tillerson, U.S Secretary of State said that the attack commanded by President Donald Trump to Syria was done consciously and to resolve the issue. He also added that the strike will not change the U.S policy in Syria and their status still remain the same.

Meanwhile, Sean Spicer, White House press secretary said that the next move of the U.S president will not be telegraph when he is asked on Friday night about the strikes in Syria. U.S secretary of the treasury, Steven Mnuchin stated that the strike was a penalty from the attack of chemical gas which done by Syria's airbase that kills 87 people.