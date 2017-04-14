Katy Perry Talking About Her Past And Moving Forward

Gracing the cover of Vogue magazine, Perry sat down for an interview and reminisces about growing up in a Christian family, music influences and her journey to where she is right now.

The singer opens up about what she calls "generational racism" and told stories about her typical weekly routine when she was younger that involves the church in the morning and evening during Sundays and on the evening every Wednesdays. Perry also shared about not celebrating Halloween, knowing Jesus gives the Christmas presents and remembers watching Bill O Reilly on tv that sums up most of her childhood, youth, and early teens, ABC News reports.

Though raised in a conservative household, she credits her curiosity and constantly asking questions as what led her to where she is right now. As she puts it, "Anything I don't understand, I will just ask questions about. I still have conditioned layers dropping off of me by the day." She added knowing Madonna and Marilyn Masson only because they "picketed their concerts".

Indeed from the young singer who broke the music industry with her song about kissing a girl and liking it, she has gone a long way and became one of a household name that people are always interested in her whereabouts.

Not even her breakup with Orlando Bloom could spare her from the headlines and people's inquisition. But those are things in the past now as the 32-year old pop star is focused on moving forward and getting back on track. Whatever that means, her fans can only keep their fingers crossed on any possible music projects.

For this California Girl singer, starting over also means a new hairstyle a new Beverly Hills mega two-story mansion that Perry bought at a staggering $19M, according to TMZ. This huge property, which covers 5,427sq ft dons an infinity pool, beautiful terrace with a view, five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms surrounded by a forest of eucalyptus that described to offer "unparalleled privacy."

Furthermore, this property also boasts an impressive and an all-star neighborhood namely Adele, Nicole Kidman, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Ritchie, Zoe Saldana, Ziggy Marley and Guy O'Seary.