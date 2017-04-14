Carrie Fisher Tribute Debuts During Star Wars Celebration 2017; 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Teaser Trailer Coming

Carrie Fisher's General Leia Organa will be seen for the last time in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." A small tribute to the iconic actress was presented during the Star Wars Celebration 2017 in a panel. The teaser trailer of the movie is expected this week.

The Star Wars Celebration 2017 has started and one of the highlights during the opening was a tribute to Carrie Fisher and her iconic role as Princess Leia and General Leia Organa. The tribute shows a bit of footage of the actress with the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson.

The short clip provided a little preview of the actress and it looks like she is in full costume. However, it did not give away what role she will be playing in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Metro reports that Carrie Fisher is set to appear in the Episode Nine of the franchise through CGI animation with permission from her daughter, Billie Lourd and brother, Todd.

The tribute was fronted by Kathleen Kennedy and creator George Lucas who said some moving words about the late actress. The panel also included a montage of Carrie Fisher and her role in "Star Wars" in the last 40 years.

Those who are waiting for the teaser trailer for the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" movie won't have to wait long. Express reports that the clip will be released on April 14. It will be uploaded on the official Star Wars YouTube channel.

There were many revelations during the first day of the Star Wars Celebration 2017. Some announcements include Liam Neeson's filming of the Jar Jar Binks sequel and the possible return of Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu. Furthermore, there was also the question of whether actor Christian Haydensen will be in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" as Anakin's Force Ghost.

Do you think Christian Haydensen will be back in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.