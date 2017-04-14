Sedan-type 2018 Kia Rio Arrives In The Big Apple

As a recall, Kia has already introduced to the world the all-new 2018 Rio last fall at the Paris Motor Show. However, that was just only its primary hatchback type.

This week during the New York Auto Show, Kia premiered its 2018 Rio for North America in both hatchback and sedan types. Compared to the current model, the new Kia Rio has become sophisticated in terms of the vehicle's design.

According to Torque News, the latest version of the Kia Rio is a toned-down version of Kia's tiger nose grille and a more macho front bumper with bigger air inlets. The rear features a more muscular look with a new rear bumper, reshaped tailgate/trunk lid, and taillights.

Interior-wise, the new Kia Rio has become a bit more spacious compared to the older Rio versions. Part of this is due to a redesigned dash that takes up lesser space.

The other factors come from Kia adding 0.6-inches towards the overall length of the new Kia Rio. A more modernized design and much-improved materials should reinforce Kia's goal of enhancing the Rio look and feel more upmarket.

The new Kia Rio models will come with a 5-inch display with Bluetooth and backup camera. This will go along with a 7-inch touchscreen that features Kia's UVO infotainment system and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The 2018 Kia Rio's Power comes from a 1.6L GDI four-cylinder, which is also from the last-generation Rio. However, Kia has made some necessary tweaks to the engine in order to improve responsiveness and fuel efficiency.

According to Car and Driver, the 2018 Kia Rio's Output is clocked at 130 horsepower and 119 pound-feet of torque. In terms of transmission, a six-speed manual or automatic are both available.

Kia has also tinkered with the suspension geometry and made some revisions in tuning the spring and dampers to improve ride and handling. As of now, pricing is yet to be announced for the 2018 Kia Rio, however, expect it to be available at every local Kia dealer later this year.