Prince Harry Secretly Made A Visit To Meghan Markle At Toronto

Love knows no royalty since the Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, Prince Harry made a visit and want to spend Easter weekend with his girlfriend Meghan Markle at Toronto. Is this because the prince cannot live without his girlfriend why he needs to fly to Toronto?

The Prince of Cambridge spotted arriving at Meagan Markle's hometown on Wednesday evening with his duffel bag and a baseball cap to cover his face. On E! Online report, Prince Harry made his way earlier before the Easter weekend.

Last month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spotted attending a wedding on the prince best friend at Jamaica. The two will be noticed enjoying the event all over the weekend while Meghan Markle is having a lot of time getting to know Prince Harry's friends.

Advertisement

Easter weekend would be the time to get reunited and have an attachment with families like the royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who only got a little time to be together since last month. The two seems to have a good relation and got more affectionate vacations since they announced their status which Meghan Markle reportedly stayed at Prince Harry's cottage in Kensington Palace, as Daily Mail reported.

According to an insider, there is no surprise if ever Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they will tie their knots at the end. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old actress has been busy filming an American drama series "Suits" in her hometown.

Prince Harry was being so busy also with his royal family and made a secret visit to the Natural History Museum.The 32-year-old prince of Cambridge was attending an event in France with his brother, Prince William and the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to give tribute from the armed forces during the 1917 Battle of Vimy Ridge, earlier this week.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been dating since July and getting their relation, even more, stronger even they have a different role in life. The future royal couple only shows that even life is getting more busier they should give time to each other.