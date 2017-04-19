'Scandal' Hits 100th Episode: A Look Back and Spoilers Alert

One hundred episodes ago, we were introduced to Olivia Pope and her team of gladiators and together forms the Olivia Pope and Associates crisis management firm that generally handles any kind of political issues and high powered controversies. People were drawn to how the lady boss and her team fixes every problem that comes to their door in an Olivia Pope fashion.

The setting which is shot in the White House and the steamy love story between Olivia Pope and President Fitzgerald Grant is perhaps what makes this show exciting and interesting. Though it seems to be a normal narrative with a girl meets boy and fall in love, there is more than what meets the eye. The show's political context introduced the story about Defiance that plays a major role in the election that puts Fitz in office.

"Scandal" also introduced other characters and storyline that makes it even enthralling every episode. But what makes it even special is having a black woman to be the frontrunner, the first after 37 years and how the show used its platform to promote important social issues such as black lives matter, gun control, and Planned Parenthood

And now after six seasons, the show is celebrating "Scandal" 100th episode. In Hollywood Reporter's recent interview with Shonda Rhimes, the show's creator dishes about what inspired her to do the series and why she feels strongly about casting a black woman as Olivia Pope. She also talked about the rough start and the challenge of writing a political format that is almost hitting home.

The "Scandal" 100th episode as TV line reported that aired gave its fans a peek of an alternate scene of what could have happened had Olivia said NO to Defiance and Fitz didn't become the president of the United States of America. A lot of "what-ifs" are about to uncover and questions about what will happen to each of the characters had Olivia kept the white hat on.