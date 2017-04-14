Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 | Updated at 2:48 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen

By Cresswell McCoy (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 14, 2017 05:14 AM EDT
2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7

2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7(Photo : Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown / Stringer)

One of the most anticipated television shows "Prison Break" is all set to bring out the great escape of all time. Kicking out with Season 5 the show revolves around Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) trying to make his escape out of prison. Right from the first season, Prison Break is all about the good guys trying to break out and this time it appears to be the toughest breakout of all episodes.

The popular Fox show's creators stated that this will be the last season and it is certainly going to sweep away its fans off their feet. However, the leading man Miller who plays Michael Scofield is ready to do another season if the story was right. Created by Paul Scheuring Prison Break has captured a huge fan base internationally as per the Express.

Season 5 is completely different from its previous seasons, this time Michael is not going to break out of prison alone but also from the war-torn country in the Middle East called Yemen. For all Prison Break fans and lovers it is certainly not like a Fox River or Sona break out, this is believed to be nerve racking and a nail-biting experience.

According to the Telegraph, Prison Break Season 5 has returned with a blast of pure escapism. It starts off with Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) trying to locate his dead brother by digging up his grave to check on his body. With a help from C-note and a new character he finally finds him alive in Yemen trapped in a prison.

It is a known fact that the protagonist has the nature to break out of every prison, there is also a huge list of surprises as to how Michael got in Yemen and why did he stay dead for seven years. Every episode of season 5 is surely going to grab the attention of its viewers, as the great escape is on its way and is going to be bigger than ever.  

SEE ALSO

'Game of Thrones' couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie pose at the Oliver Awards 2017

TagsPrison Break Season 5, Wentworth Miller, Prison Break News, Michael Scofield, Prison Break sequel

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

National Hydrocarbons Commission United States Exxon Mobil Exploration

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Total War: Warhammer Total War: Warhammer II

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi official photo

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Updates: New “Turbo Track” Rollercoaster With Two Zero Gravity Experiences At 102km/h

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi features its third theme park ride in just 12 months. New “Turbo Track” takes passengers to the highest point in the island down to a mind-bending drop at maximum speed of 102km/h.
Heat Keep Playoffs Hopes Going

NBA News: Heat Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive, Top Cavs In Thrilling OT Win
Is Rondo Done In Chicago?

NBA News: The Rajon Rondo Situation In Chicago; Will Rondo Return Next Season?
Lonzo Ball Wants To Play For The Lakers

Lonzo Ball Makes Bold Statement, Prefers To Play For Lakers Than Go No. 1
Kevin Durant Returns From Injury

NBA News: Kevin Durant To Return From Injury, Will Play Saturday Vs. Pelicans
Stephen Curry Reaches Multiple 3-point Milestones

NBA News: Warriors' Stephen Curry Explodes Offensively, Reaches Multiple Milestones
UFC Featherweight Champion Conor McGregor reacts as he walks on stage for UFC 205 Weigh-ins at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2016 in New York City.

Conor McGregor VS Floyd Mayweather Fight Will Get Go Signal From NSAC; MMA Champ Now Trains For Billion Dollar Bout

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

AMD Radeon RX Vega Reportedly Available in 4GB HBM2, 8GB HBM2, & 16GB Expected to reach 2048-bit Memory Bus

Nintendo Switch News: Update 2.1.0 Is Now Live

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Entertainment

'Thor: Ragnarok' Official Trailer Released; Features A Hammer-less Thor Fighting An Enraged Hulk

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7
Entertainment

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics