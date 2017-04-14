'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen

One of the most anticipated television shows "Prison Break" is all set to bring out the great escape of all time. Kicking out with Season 5 the show revolves around Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) trying to make his escape out of prison. Right from the first season, Prison Break is all about the good guys trying to break out and this time it appears to be the toughest breakout of all episodes.

The popular Fox show's creators stated that this will be the last season and it is certainly going to sweep away its fans off their feet. However, the leading man Miller who plays Michael Scofield is ready to do another season if the story was right. Created by Paul Scheuring Prison Break has captured a huge fan base internationally as per the Express.

Season 5 is completely different from its previous seasons, this time Michael is not going to break out of prison alone but also from the war-torn country in the Middle East called Yemen. For all Prison Break fans and lovers it is certainly not like a Fox River or Sona break out, this is believed to be nerve racking and a nail-biting experience.

According to the Telegraph, Prison Break Season 5 has returned with a blast of pure escapism. It starts off with Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) trying to locate his dead brother by digging up his grave to check on his body. With a help from C-note and a new character he finally finds him alive in Yemen trapped in a prison.

It is a known fact that the protagonist has the nature to break out of every prison, there is also a huge list of surprises as to how Michael got in Yemen and why did he stay dead for seven years. Every episode of season 5 is surely going to grab the attention of its viewers, as the great escape is on its way and is going to be bigger than ever.