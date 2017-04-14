Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Reveal Rumored Electric Semi-Truck Vehicle In September

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 14, 2017 04:59 AM EDT
Elon Musk Leaks Tesla Electric Semi-Truck

Elon Musk Leaks Tesla Electric Semi-Truck(Photo : INvention TV/YouTube)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently disclosed that Tesla Inc. is planning to unveil an electric semi-truck this coming September. Musk has previously said last year that the company was working on developing an electric truck but has since been providing very few details, saying that it would have self-driving capabilities like the other new Tesla models.

However, on Twitter Thursday morning this week, Musk officially said that Tesla's speculated electric semi-truck is all set to be unveiled this September and that the developing team has done an amazing job.

However, yet again, there were no other details aside from that. Michael Ramsey, the automotive analyst at Gartner Inc. said that the question for his is "when you're talking about an electric truck like that, what kind of infrastructure Tesla would be signing up for alongside it?"

According to Seeking Alpha, Ramsey also questioned whether it would just be the truck, or would Elon Musk also expand Tesla's network of electric charging stations in order to manage commercial vehicle needs. "Being able to develop a prototype model, that's just one thing," Ramsey continued.

"The other thing is where are you going to build it and how are you going to build it." Ramsey pointed out that there is going to be a huge capital requirement and will potentially get Tesla into a very different business where volumes are going to be much lower, prices are going to rise the capital is yet to be determined.

According to Trucks.com, Ramsey also said that Tesla's auto factory located in Fremont, California, and its battery plant near Reno, Nevada, might not even be big enough to handle such an expansion into commercial vehicles. Previously, Musk has claimed that he firmly believes that virtually all forms of transportation will eventually be powered by electricity rather than internal combustion engines.

However, replacing diesel with electric trucks is going to be a long and challenging task in order to pull through, as what industry analysts said. But if there is any company who has a good shot at pulling this concept off, many believe that Tesla has the highest chance.

 

 

