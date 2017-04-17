‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ News & Update: Optimus Prime Revealed As New Villain

What will happen if the hero that people longing and known for to save the world will turn out to become the biggest enemy to destroy the universe? Fans should sit back and relax for the paramount pictures will release their new production film "Transformer: The Last Knight."

On Washington Post report, the Autobots leader Optimus Prime seems gonna turn out his side to darkness and become the threat to Autobots in "Transformer: The Last Knight." On a trailer that releases by paramount pictures, Optimus Prime was blamed for destroying his world and asked to do the right thing to save his.

The trailer of the film "Transformer: The Last Knight" started on building a loyal friendship between the Transformer and the people in medieval times under King Arthur's command. The same things happen during the present time but conflict will arise on the Autobots and in humans because of

Optimus Prime has been a great leader of Autobots and the savior of earth in four "Transformer" movies such as the first "Transformer" in 2007, "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen," "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," and "Transformers: Age of Extinction." This year of 2017 film "Transformer: The Last Knight", the respected leader was still unknown for its might contribution on earth.

According to Game Spot, "Transformers: The Last Knight" will go to be the enormous and breathtaking in theaters compared to four previous "Transformers." Meanwhile, the paramount pictures revealed its official date releases that will be going on June 12.

The Michael Bay film "Transformers: The Last Knight" will have Mark Wahlberg as "Cade Yeager," Isabela Moner will act as "Izabella," Josh Duhamel portrayed as "Lt. Colonel William Lennox" and Anthony Hopkins as "Sir Edmund Burton.

Frank Welker voice will be used as "Megatron," John Goodman as "Hound," Ken Watanabe as the voice of "Drift," John DiMaggio's voice as "Crosshairs," Jess Harnell as "Barricade" and the centered of the movie "Optimus Prime" by Peter Cullen's voice.