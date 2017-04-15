Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Pink Floyd – A New Discovered Bright Pink Claw Shrimp, Capable Of Creating A Blast Sound Up To 210 Decibels

First Posted: Apr 15, 2017 08:59 PM EDT
Say Hello To Newly Discovered 'Pink Floyd' Shrimp

Say Hello To Newly Discovered 'Pink Floyd' Shrimp(Photo : Youtube/GeoBeats News)

A newly discovered shrimp in the Pacific Ocean that has a bright pink claw which it opens widely and closes rapidly was named after the legendary rock band Pink Floyd. Pink Floyd was an English rock band formed in London way back 1965.

According to NPR, Dr. Sammy DeGrave the head researcher and from Oxford University Museum of Natural History stated that the name of the shrimp was really inspired the color of its bright pink claw. Dr. DeGrave also said he was listening to Pink Floyd music since he was 14 years old.

There was once a story about the legend band who once played a loud show that it made the fish in the pond died due to its highest scale loudness. Similar to the Pink Floyd shrimp it was capable of creating a deadly blast sound underwater up to 210 decibels.

Researchers came across with the new creature found in the Pacific Ocean who has violent underwater vibration by flapping its large claw that it can kill small fish, according to CNN. Pink Floyd shrimp was found in Las Perlas Island in Panamas Pacific Coast.

Pink Floyd band members are Syd Barrett who is a founder and the lead vocalist, while Nick Mason is on drums, Roger Waters is on bass and also in vocals, and lastly, Richard Wright is on keyboard and vocals. They first found fame in late 1960's by performing in London's underground music scene.

Under Syd Barret's leadership, they have released two charting singles and a successful debut album "The Piper at the Gates Dawn". In the year 1967, another member was added to the band named David Gilmour who joined the band as a guitarist.

Pink Floyd band were inducted into the American Rock and Roll in the year 1996 and into the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2005. The year 2013 the band had sold more than 250 million worldwide records including 75 million certified units in the United States.

