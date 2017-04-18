Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

‘Prey’ First –Person RPG Releases New 13-Minute Video Teaser; Creators Offer Free First Hour Before Launch

First Posted: Apr 18, 2017
"Prey" RPG will be released May 5 and as a bonus for PS 4 and Xbox One gamers, creators are giving away free one hour of game play starting April 27. Published by Bethesda Softworks and developed by Arkane Studios, the first-person action-adventure title will also be available in Microsoft Windows upon its release in May.

Creators of "Prey" will give away free one hour gaming to help gamers decide if they would like to get the complete version of the game in May, Engadget reported. This practice is not new with Bethesda and Ubisoft also offering free demo versions of their games "Watch Dogs 2" and "Dishonored 2" respectively in 2016. Experts say that this is not a "healthy" trend for the industry but it does help gamers to identify which titles are meant to be purchased.

A new teaser video of "Prey" might also help gamers make a sound decision. The new 13-minute video showed the game's interconnected environment and Mimic abilities, says Gamezone, and says that it would be easy for gamers to move from one level to another despite the rich story behind every level.

"Prey" lets gamers become Morgan Yu, a character who will explore Talos 1 space station's terrible secret. The Talos 1 was a site of a research conducted on a hostile alien called Typhon who escaped. The player needs to use weapons and different abilities to escape from Typhon and Talos 1. Gamers can use any object found inside the space station to defend himself and to progress to a new level upon obtaining certain items or skills

The game is a systemic first person RPG similar to "Bioshock" with a Metroidvania experience. The demo version or free first hour gaming will be released on April 27 while the full version will debut on May 5, 2017. "Prey" will be available on PS4, Xbox One and on PC.

