Anne Hathaway Promotes Her New Movie 'Colossal'

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 04: Actress Anne Hathaway arrives at the premiere of Neon's 'Colossal' at the Vista Theatre on April 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)(Photo : http://www.gettyimages.com/license/664658344)

The 34-year-old actress Anne Hathaway appeared on "Good Morning America" on "GMA" wearing her $15 flea market dress. Hathaway is promoting her new upcoming movie entitled "Colossal" where she worked with the actor Jason Sudeikis and directed by the filmmaker Nacho Vigolando.

This sci-fi movie is a mixed movie of darkness and comedy where the actress is interested in making about. According to the report of ABC News in an interview with Robin Roberts on "GMA" Hathaway said that she wanted to make a different movie and this one fits what she liked.

The Oscar winner played "Gloria" in this movie, who is a woman with a drinking problem who unintentionally discovers her connection to a kaiju attacking Seoul, South Korea while Sudeikis is a childhood friend of Gloria named Oscar.

Advertisement

In an interview with the Miami New Times, Vigolando said that it is exciting to put together in a movie the mixed of both fictions and in real life happenings and putting it together in a crazy situation. He also added that all his other movies are dealing with comedy but depressing at the same time.

According to Vigolando, Anne Hathaway has a natural way and talent as a comedian. Although in writing it may look normal but she will make people laugh in delivering it. He also added that Hathaway could able to deliver a funny but dramatic speech which made her a genius comedian and that gave confidence to him as a director. This movie that tackles abusive relationships, alcoholism, domestic abuse and toxic masculinity is now open in theaters now.

Hathaway also talked about her all-female movie with Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and more stars entitled "Ocean's Eleven Reboot, Ocean's Eight" where she is happy working with her BFF. She added that working with them is an amazing thing and all are nice, funny, warm, and smart.