The Likelihood Of 'Warcraft 4' And 'World of Warcraft' Co-Existing

It is a well known fact that Blizzard's positively acclaimed MMORPG, "World of Warcraft" takes place in the same world with its previous games. Instead, what happened is that it exists in the world of the hit RTS game, "Warcraft".

Thanks to the successful release and positive ratings that "Orcs and Humans", "Tides of Darkness" and "Reign of Chaos", the "World of Warcraft" came to be. And because of it, "World of Warcraft" has cemented its place in the game industry as one of the most popular and most played MMORPG throughout the whole world.

Because of it, returning to RTS games has become only second thought for the game developers. However, it still doesn't remove the entire possibility that the two widely popular games could co-exist with each other.

This is because an RTS game is very different from that of an MMORPG. With this, it makes perfect sense for the developers to consider this possibility. According to MMO Examiner, RTS games are also known to have deeper and more focused storylines, making it more immersive.

It isn't also dependent on multiple players, making it ideal for a single player game market. As of now, there are a growing number of players who are into the idea of the two games co-existing with each other.

But it cannot be denied that there are also those that remain skeptical regarding the success of the game if ever the co-existence does happen. If ever Blizzard will push its efforts in making a "Warcraft 4", then there is surely no hope for the RTS and MMORPG game to co-exist with each other.

With all of these being said, there is no doubt that the Warcraft universe is surely an icon in the game industry, where its fate lies on its developers and gamers.