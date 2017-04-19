Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Google Pixel 2 To Come This Fall, Headphone Jack Might Be Scraped Plus Specs & Features

Apr 19, 2017
Google Pop Up Store Opens In New York

Google Pop Up Store Opens In New York

Tech Giant Google launched its Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones last year. While it has only been six months since the best introduction made by the company, there are rumors and speculations regarding the Pixel 2 that are already taking the rounds online. If reports are to be believed, then the company plans on launching their speculated Pixel 2 device in fall this year.

Pixel fans started dwelling in on anticipation when Google hardware boss Rick Osterloh officially confirmed the arrival of Google Pixel 2 recently. According to reports, the second iteration of the Google Pixel smartphone is in fact, in the making and it is expected to arrive in fall this year.

While the official names of the devices haven't been revealed yet, a report published by Android Police suggests the two new Google Pixel smartphones are codenamed 'Muskie' and 'Walleye,' wherein 'Walleye' will be the smaller version and will be priced at a lower rate.

Coming to the specifications of the Google Pixel 2 smartphones, a report by South Korea's Yonhap News Agency suggests that Google in collaboration with LG is going to manufacture displays for the upcoming devices. Pixel fans can expect the device to pack flexible OLED screens on the front. Moreover, the bigger version of the Google Pixel 2 device will be larger in size in comparison to the smartphones that were launched last year.

Apart from that, if a report published by Droid Life, is to be believed that a third Google Pixel 2 device is also in the making. This version is codenamed 'Taimen' and not much is known about it yet.

In terms of design, speculations suggest that Google may eliminate the headphone jack in the upcoming Google Pixel 2 smartphones. Moreover, the company also appears to be in favor of a single USB-C port rather than two. It appears like the search giant is planning on going the Apple way.

