Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 | Updated at 5:53 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Sony Xperia ZX Tips and Tricks For Best Smartphone Experience

First Posted: Apr 19, 2017 05:49 AM EDT
IFA 2015 Consumer Electronics And Appliances Trade Fair

IFA 2015 Consumer Electronics And Appliances Trade Fair(Photo : Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Technology giant Sony launched its Xperia ZX smartphone sometime last year, taking the market by a storm. The device came packed with numerous beneficial features - chief of them being its waterproofing abilities besides its camera enhancement addition. However, a few tweaks here and there could really help one make the most of their Sony Xperia ZX smartphones.

For starters, the Sony Xperia ZX smartphone is a battery-drainer, thanks to its endless features. Given that the users don't exactly have access to several options to eliminate this particular drawback, one is required to come up with a new way to encounter the problem.

According to a report published by Android Advices, Sony Xperia ZX users can simply set the brightness level of their devices low. Post which, they can change the sleep mode to a lesser time limit by going to their settings option. This will allow the users to make optimum use of their Sony Xperia ZX without having to face an issue wherein the battery is constantly being eaten by unnecessary activities going on.

As pointed by various sources, one can simply turn to the smartphone's 'Stamina mode' in order to save as much battery power as they possibly can. This feature, similar to the one found on most iPhone devices, is of great help when the device is on low battery and one wants their Sony Xperia ZX's to last longer.

Moreover, as per further reports, users can avail an easier way to transfer content from Sony Xperia Z to their computers by simply making use of the PC Companion tool provided by the company themselves. It's an easy five step procedure wherein users simply need to install the tool on their computers and transfer data from their devices to the system as per their preferences.

This is especially beneficial when users are looking towards getting their data or rather, important information backed up in a safe place. This way, one need not worry about losing the data on their devices. Stay tuned for more Sony Xperia ZX updates.

SEE ALSO

Real Madrid & Barcelona Won Their Matches, La Liga Race Heated Up

Apple MacBook Pro 2017: Two RAM Variants, October Release Plus Other Specs & Features

Samsung Galaxy S8 or LG G6: The Battle Of The Ultimate Flagship

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Break Up: Chelsea Handler Confirms That Jennifer Aniston Has No Interest In Brangelina Break Up

NBA Updates: DeMarcus Cousins Might Come Back To New Orleans Pelicans

TagsSony Xperia ZX, Sony Xperia ZX Tips and Tricks, Sony Xperia ZX Specs and features, Sony Xperia ZX update, Sony Xperia ZX news

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Columbia President Juan Manuel Santos Columbia mudslides

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

'Total War: Warhammer II'

'Total War: Warhammer II' Coming This Year; 'Total War: Warhammer' Available For Mac

Sega announces "Total War: Warhammer II" for this year.
'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy'

Naturo Ultimate Ninja Storm Collection Coming PC, PS4 & Xbox One This Year
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

Ashton Kutcher Rises Stronger from Demi Moore Divorce & Cheating Scandal
Beyonce Hosts A Screening Of 'Live At Roseland: The Elements Of 4'

Beyonce Celebrates Easter Sunday With Mom Tina Lawson and Kelly Rowland; Queen B Flaunts Twins Baby Bump
EW Hosts An Evening With BBC America

'Doctor Who' Introduces Pearl Mackie's Bill Potts - Doctor's First Gay Companion
BBC Music Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Harry Styles Solo Album Debuts May 12; List of Songs Here
'Star Wars: In Concert' At The Orleans Arena In Las Vegas

Carrie Fisher Tribute Debuts During Star Wars Celebration 2017; 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Teaser Trailer Coming

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

AMD Radeon RX Vega Reportedly Available in 4GB HBM2, 8GB HBM2, & 16GB Expected to reach 2048-bit Memory Bus

Nintendo Switch News: Update 2.1.0 Is Now Live

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Entertainment

'Thor: Ragnarok' Official Trailer Released; Features A Hammer-less Thor Fighting An Enraged Hulk

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7
Entertainment

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics