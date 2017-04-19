Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 | Updated at 6:23 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Facebook Killer Still At Large: Authorities Say Murderer Could Be Anywhere; National Manhunt On With $50,000 Reward

By Anna Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 19, 2017 05:35 AM EDT
Cleveland Police official photo

Cleveland Police official photo(Photo : Twitter/Cleveland Police)

Facebook killer Steve Stephens did the unthinkable and shot Robert Godwin Sr., 74 years old on the head in Cleveland, Ohio. The senior citizen was just passing by when Anthony got out of his car and shot him on the face. The murderer even took a video of the entire incident and uploaded this on his Facebook account. Police have launched a nationwide manhunt for Stephens who has claimed that he has killed more than a dozen people and is driving to anywhere in the U.S. at the moment.

Stephens kept a video log of his exploits and posted these online. The Facebook killer said in a video that he has lost all his money to gambling while in another video he bragged about killing more than a dozen people. Stephen has left the scene after he shot Godwin in the head and could not be found. Police has identified that he is driving a white Ford Fusion with temporary Ohio plate E363630, ABC News reported.

Police have searched for more of Stephen's victims but they have not found any victims. Authorities have also located people that Stephen's have talked to for the past days and sad that they are now cooperating in his search. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said that they could not identify a motive for the killing and that they still have no idea where the Facebook killer is at.

Stephens talked to Godwin before he shot him and told him that his girlfriend was the reason why he is doing this. Godwin did not seem to understand what was happening and merely raised his hands in an effort to avert the Facebook killer. Williams said that they would try to resolve the crime as soon as possible because Godwin's family deserves it, Fox News reported.

Meanwhile, a $50,000 reward is out for anyone who could provide information to the arrest of the Facebook killer. Authorities said that he could be in a lot of places and is considered armed and very dangerous. Beech Brook, the behavioral health agency where Stephens worked, was locked down to protect its employees while eight elementary schools and a high school were closed near Fairmount Park.

Facebook has also deactivated Stephen's account but his uploaded video has been seen multiple times. The social media site condemns the Facebook killer and murder and said that it would work hard to keep their pages safe for its users. An aggravated murder warrant was issued for Steve Stephens.

SEE ALSO

North Korea Shows Off Military Capabilities As U.S. VP Mike Pence Warns U.S. Strategic Patience Is Over

United Continental Suffer Stocks Crashed After Video Of Passenger Violently Dragged From Flight Went Viral

New York Auto Show Updates: Dodge, Honda And Cadillac Take Center Stage; Lincoln Navigator Could Steal The Show

Total Solar Eclipse 2017 Update: When And Where To Watch; Point Of Greatest Eclipse & Greatest Duration Determined

Tomahawk Missiles To Be Replaced By Deadlier NGLAW: US Begins Tedious Replacement Process

TagsFacebook killer, Facebook

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

National Hydrocarbons Commission United States Exxon Mobil Exploration

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

'Total War: Warhammer II'

'Total War: Warhammer II' Coming This Year; 'Total War: Warhammer' Available For Mac

Sega announces "Total War: Warhammer II" for this year.
'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy'

Naturo Ultimate Ninja Storm Collection Coming PC, PS4 & Xbox One This Year
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

Ashton Kutcher Rises Stronger from Demi Moore Divorce & Cheating Scandal
Beyonce Hosts A Screening Of 'Live At Roseland: The Elements Of 4'

Beyonce Celebrates Easter Sunday With Mom Tina Lawson and Kelly Rowland; Queen B Flaunts Twins Baby Bump
EW Hosts An Evening With BBC America

'Doctor Who' Introduces Pearl Mackie's Bill Potts - Doctor's First Gay Companion
BBC Music Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Harry Styles Solo Album Debuts May 12; List of Songs Here
'Star Wars: In Concert' At The Orleans Arena In Las Vegas

Carrie Fisher Tribute Debuts During Star Wars Celebration 2017; 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Teaser Trailer Coming

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

AMD Radeon RX Vega Reportedly Available in 4GB HBM2, 8GB HBM2, & 16GB Expected to reach 2048-bit Memory Bus

Nintendo Switch News: Update 2.1.0 Is Now Live

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Entertainment

'Thor: Ragnarok' Official Trailer Released; Features A Hammer-less Thor Fighting An Enraged Hulk

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7
Entertainment

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics