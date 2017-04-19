Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Gets Renewed For 4th Season: 3rd Season Premiere In June About Border Trouble

Fear TWD

Fear TWD(Photo : Twitter/Fear TWD)

"Fear the Walking Dead" gets another season according to AMC. The zombie-apocalypse drama series will soon premiere its season 3 in June but as early as now, it gets a season 4 nod from the network. Reports also say that season 3 would be quite different from other seasons. Aside from zombie action, the group is up for border drama as scenes will mostly be along the United States and Mexico border.

AMC's "Fear the Walking Dead" will come back for season 3 and 4 but with a different set of showrunners. Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg will join the "The Walking Dead" spinoff for season 4. Showrunner Dave Erickson will only go as far as season 3 and will step down once production for the season is done, Variety reported.

The renewal was announced by AMC Monday and aside from getting new showrunners for the show, Scott M. Gimple, showrunner for the parent show "The Walking Dead" will become the series' executive producer, The Star reported. Possibly one of the reasons why "Fear the Walking Dead" was renewed was that the show had 5.3 million viewers per episode on average during season 2. AMC said that this was actually half of what "The Walking Dead" was getting during its initial seasons.

"Fear the Walking Dead" reports confirm that the show will return in June with its 3rd season in an entirely new setting. Photos of season 3 were released in February teasing about U.S. - Mexico border drama as Nick (Frank Dillane) and Luciana (Danay Garcia) were pushed closer to the area to escape the militia that would like to kill them.

Viewers were left hanging at the end of season 2 they thought that Luciana was shot by the militia. A photo of Luciana and Nick hiding inside a drainage with Luciana seemingly in pain was posted by AMC. This could mean that the group might need to worry about the living more than the dead in "Fear the Walking Dead" season 3.

