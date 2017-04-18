Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Prince Harry' Detailed Mental Issues & Aggression after Princess Diana's Death; the Prince Promote ‘Heads Together’ Campaign

Prince Harry recently revealed his struggles over his mother's death, Princess Diana. Following the said interview, Prince Harry reportedly breaks the royal tradition of staying silent about confidential issues. The prince claimed to be was just 12 years old when his mother, Princess Diana died in a car accident.

Prince Harry said via Telegraph, how he deals with his emotions and the effect of his mother's death in the year 1997. Prince Harry said he was very close to breakdown with many times and refuses to think about his mother because he thinks it doesn't help him to overcome the situation.

Prince Harry has been ignoring his sorrow and misery during his teenage years following his mother's death. According to him, he later seeks a professional counseling as he was also persuaded by his brother, Prince William. The red hair prince also speaks of how boxing helps him throughout the pain.

According to Huffington Post, the Prince claimed that the boxing was his outlet and is a really good way to help the aggression let out from his mind. The Prince further revealed that he reaches to the point of wanting to punch somebody due to his uncontrolled feelings of emotion.

However, Prince Harry decided to speak out the pain in public to encourage people and break the shame about the mental health issues. Prince Harry along with his brother, Prince William, and sister in law Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are promoting the "Heads Together" mental health campaign in London's marathon charity this year.

Henry Charles Albert David or more known as Prince Harry is the younger son of Prince Charles of Wales and Princess Diana of Wales. Prince Harry has entered the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on May 8 the year 2005.

Prince Harry was also known to be an Officer Cadet Wales and joined the Alamein Company and within the year 2006 April. The Prince completed his officer training and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant.

