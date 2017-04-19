Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 | Updated at 5:27 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

2017 NBA Playoffs: 3 Three Things To Know So Far

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 19, 2017 05:24 AM EDT
Three Takeaways From The First Three Days Of NBA Playoff Basketball

Three Takeaways From The First Three Days Of NBA Playoff Basketball(Photo : Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

NBA fans have been treated with full slates of playoff basketball starting on Easter Sunday up until today. The Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors took care of business as expected, the eighth-seeded Bulls are surprisingly up 2 games against the Celtics, and Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs prove to be a major Playoff threat.

With all these amazing revelations, here are three things that NBA enthusiasts have learned so far in this year's postseason action. These are what most NBA analysts have collected throughout the first days of NBA Playoff basketball.

The Warriors are a deep and dangerous team - Without a doubt; the Blazers hung with the Warriors for as much as three quarters, before Draymond Green's incredible defensive performance took over and propelled Golden State towards a Game 1 victory. According to Fox Sports, the most critical run for the Warriors came from their second unit, which goes to show that the Warriors are indeed a very deep and very dangerous team.

Isaiah Thomas showed extreme resilience in midst of tragedy - Isaiah Thomas' 22-year-old sister was killed in a car accident Saturday morning, and though the Celtics star point guard was clearly hurt and broken after the shocking tragedy, he decided to play in Boston's opener against the Bulls. Once Thomas was out there, he looked every bit like the All-Star player fans have gotten used to seeing.

Despite that, the 1st-seeded Celtics are down 0-2 against the Chicago Bulls and are looking for some immediate answers. According to Basketball News, many analysts who were leaning towards the Celtics have also concluded that the team are really not yet ready for primetime and would need to regroup in order to bounce back.

Russell Westbrook needs help -Thunder guard Russell Westbrook may end up with an MVP award for his dominating individual performance which was one of the biggest storylines of the 2016-17 regular season. However, doing everything may not work for him and his team during the playoffs, as Game 1 between the Thunder and the Rockets just showed that with a convincing 31-point victory.

SEE ALSO

NBA News: Heat Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive, Top Cavs In Thrilling OT Win

NBA News: The Rajon Rondo Situation In Chicago; Will Rondo Return Next Season?

Lonzo Ball Makes Bold Statement, Prefers To Play For Lakers Than Go No. 1

NBA News: Kevin Durant To Return From Injury, Will Play Saturday Vs. Pelicans

NBA News: Warriors' Stephen Curry Explodes Offensively, Reaches Multiple Milestones

TagsNBA, nba playoffs, 2017 NBA Playoffs

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Facebook killer Steve Stephens

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Total War: Warhammer Total War: Warhammer II

Kevin Love's Performance Propels Cavs to Game 2 Win Over Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers Teammates Inspired With Kevin Love's Game 2 Performance

The Cleveland Cavaliers won Game 2 and are up 2-0 against the Indiana Pacers in their Playoff first round matchup. According to the team and head coach Lue, it was all because of the inspiring performance by Cavs forward, Kevin Love.
Kevin Durant Questionable For Game 2

Golden State Warriors News: Kevin Durant (Left Calf Strain) Questionable For Game 2
Three Takeaways From The First Three Days Of NBA Playoff Basketball

2017 NBA Playoffs: 3 Three Things To Know So Far
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi official photo

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Updates: New “Turbo Track” Rollercoaster With Two Zero Gravity Experiences At 102km/h
Heat Keep Playoffs Hopes Going

NBA News: Heat Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive, Top Cavs In Thrilling OT Win
Is Rondo Done In Chicago?

NBA News: The Rajon Rondo Situation In Chicago; Will Rondo Return Next Season?
Lonzo Ball Wants To Play For The Lakers

Lonzo Ball Makes Bold Statement, Prefers To Play For Lakers Than Go No. 1

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

AMD Radeon RX Vega Reportedly Available in 4GB HBM2, 8GB HBM2, & 16GB Expected to reach 2048-bit Memory Bus

Nintendo Switch News: Update 2.1.0 Is Now Live

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Entertainment

'Thor: Ragnarok' Official Trailer Released; Features A Hammer-less Thor Fighting An Enraged Hulk

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7
Entertainment

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics