2017 NBA Playoffs: 3 Three Things To Know So Far

NBA fans have been treated with full slates of playoff basketball starting on Easter Sunday up until today. The Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors took care of business as expected, the eighth-seeded Bulls are surprisingly up 2 games against the Celtics, and Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs prove to be a major Playoff threat.

With all these amazing revelations, here are three things that NBA enthusiasts have learned so far in this year's postseason action. These are what most NBA analysts have collected throughout the first days of NBA Playoff basketball.

The Warriors are a deep and dangerous team - Without a doubt; the Blazers hung with the Warriors for as much as three quarters, before Draymond Green's incredible defensive performance took over and propelled Golden State towards a Game 1 victory. According to Fox Sports, the most critical run for the Warriors came from their second unit, which goes to show that the Warriors are indeed a very deep and very dangerous team.

Advertisement

Isaiah Thomas showed extreme resilience in midst of tragedy - Isaiah Thomas' 22-year-old sister was killed in a car accident Saturday morning, and though the Celtics star point guard was clearly hurt and broken after the shocking tragedy, he decided to play in Boston's opener against the Bulls. Once Thomas was out there, he looked every bit like the All-Star player fans have gotten used to seeing.

Despite that, the 1st-seeded Celtics are down 0-2 against the Chicago Bulls and are looking for some immediate answers. According to Basketball News, many analysts who were leaning towards the Celtics have also concluded that the team are really not yet ready for primetime and would need to regroup in order to bounce back.

Russell Westbrook needs help -Thunder guard Russell Westbrook may end up with an MVP award for his dominating individual performance which was one of the biggest storylines of the 2016-17 regular season. However, doing everything may not work for him and his team during the playoffs, as Game 1 between the Thunder and the Rockets just showed that with a convincing 31-point victory.