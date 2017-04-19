Golden State Warriors News: Kevin Durant (Left Calf Strain) Questionable For Game 2

Though the Golden State Warriors are still heavy favorites to win this year's NBA championship, Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr knows better than to roll with the numbers. According to Kerr, generally, if you gamble, you would lose miserably.

This is the reason why until further notice, Warriors forward Kevin Durant is listed as questionable, which means that there is a very strong likelihood that he will not play in Game 2 of the Warriors-Blazers first-round series Wednesday at Oracle Arena.

According to ESPN.com, this means that Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is likely not going to play for Wednesday night's Game 2 of the team's first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers. This is due to an unfortunate strain in Durant's left calf.

It was reported that Durant has been experiencing some cramping during Sunday's Game 1, which was a 121-109 win in where Durant finished with a double-double of 32 points and 10 rebounds. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that Durant didn't participate in practice on Tuesday, noting that if he didn't practice, "there's definitely a concern."

Prior to his latest injury, Kevin Durant previously missed 19 regular season games due to a strained MCL and a bone bruise in his left leg. In addition to Durant, Warriors guard Shaun Livingston (finger) and backup forward Matt Barnes (ankle sprain) are also listed as questionable for tomorrow's game.

According to The Sacramento Bee, the Blazers, on the other hand, will continue to be without center Jusuf Nurkic, who is currently recovering from a right leg fracture. Stephen Curry took to the media, saying that despite all the players that are going to be missing for tomorrow's game, the team will still be deep enough to compete with Portland.

Curry has previously declined an invitation last summer to play for the 2016 Olympic team so he could fully recover from his injuries. Curry then went on to say that the team will play some high-level basketball and get the job done with or without Durant on the team.