Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers Teammates Inspired With Kevin Love's Game 2 Performance

By Jose Mari Franz Teves
First Posted: Apr 19, 2017
Kevin Love's Performance Propels Cavs to Game 2 Win Over Pacers

Kevin Love's Performance Propels Cavs to Game 2 Win Over Pacers

In the eyes of his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates, power forward Kevin Love has put on an inspiring performance during the team's 117-111 Game 2 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday during the opening round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Whether it was his strong offensive play in the first and third quarters, or the consistent willingness to sacrifice his body in an attempt to draw charges and gain extra possessions for the Cavaliers, Love was inspirational for the team's victory.

According to WKYC.com, even superstar LeBron James took notice and praised Kevin Love of his inspiring plays, saying that "Kevin's performance was huge because when you see your brother sacrificing his body like that, it automatically inspires you more to perform well and get the job done." This was clearly seen during the game, where no matter if it's on Paul George or Kevin Seraphin on him, Kevin Love is putting his body on the line for the Cavaliers.

Though Love was credited with taking only one charge and has even picked up two blocking fouls in the Game 2 win, giving the Cavaliers a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, the willingness to sacrifice himself for the team was a crucial part of the winning effort.

According to Basketball News, Playoff basketball is all about making winning plays and laying everything all on the line, and that was what Kevin Love has displayed during Game 2. Even Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue praised Love for doing the little-big-things, saying that it could have gone either way, but Love doing the little things was the difference maker that favored Cleveland with the victory.

Kevin Love ended the game with a double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds. To add to his amazing performance, he went six of seven from the field, including an impressive three of four from beyond the three-point line, and a perfect 12 of 12 at the free-throw line.

The Cleveland Cavaliers won Game 2 and are up 2-0 against the Indiana Pacers in their Playoff first round matchup. According to the team and head coach Lue, it was all because of the inspiring performance by Cavs forward, Kevin Love.
