'Clash Royale' April 2017 Major Update CONFIRMED

Just as everyone has been expecting, a new "Clash Royale" major update is coming on today for the "Clash Royal" April Update, featuring some important changes. Following the recent huge update in March, the developers at Supercell are poised to address some big issues in "Clash Royale," like the annoying ones; the Royal Giant and Elite Barbarians.

According to Gotta be Mobile, after the official release date, which was roughly a year ago, "Clash Royale" instantly became a hit, becoming one of the most popular mobile games. Ever since then, changes and updates like these have been keeping the game fresh and new.

Now, more and more changes are coming that all players will truly appreciate. As a recall, March saw "Clash Royale" receiving tons of new content; there's a new 2v2 Clan Battle mode, four new cards to mix onto each player's deck, a new healing spell and more.

It's all exciting, but only if the game is truly and perfectly balanced. With regards to that topic, the Elite Barbarians are still way overpowered, and the Royal Giant and his annoying presence is seen everywhere

However, Changes are coming though. Over the weekend, Supercell has officially confirmed the April 2017 "Clash Royale" major update. As of the moment, no specific details and changelogs have been issued, however, players and fans can expect some sneak peeks or more information arriving shortly.

According to Telegiz, until now, players are still waiting for the new cards that were announced prior to the March anniversary update. According to Supercell's announcement, there's a new Dark Witch, some Bats, and the new healing spell.

Some analysts and enthusiasts of the game suggest that new cards will be released every 3-4 weeks, instead of every two weeks. This means that players can expect another new troop in the next 1-2 weeks.

The way the game's developers approach "Clash Royale" changes is extremely important. Through means of play-testing, looking at the most popular and underrated stats and listening to the community will result in them coming up with the balance changes.