'Clash of Clans' News: Massive April 2017 Update Coming; Three Big Secret Features REVEALED

Clash players will likely see the addition of three big features in the coming "Clash of Clans" massive April update. Game developer Supercell is also offering a delightful treat to all the players and fans in the game's latest event.

According to Telegiz, the latest event for "Clash of Clans," which is called Brew Jump Spells Event, will feature players getting their chance to purchase the Brew Jump Spells at a whopping 90% off of its normal cost, as announced in the official Clash of Clans Twitter account. According to a tweet on the said Twitter account, Brew Jump Spells are at 90% off during this event! Cast Jump spell near enemy walls to create a route straight to the heart of the enemy base.

Until now, Supercell has not yet confirmed just how long the event is going to last, contrary to the previous "Clash of Clans" events. So for the meantime, it is best that players would take advantage and grab this great offer while they still can.

Fans, on the other hand, are growing impatient in waiting for the massive Clash of Clans April 2017 update that is widely speculated to arrive at the game this month. According to Racing Junkie, while Supercell has yet to announce anything with regards to what is coming, leaks and rumors have already been circulating the internet.

So far, there are three big secret features that would possibly arrive with the next massive update for "Clash of Clans". These will likely include the following:

Shipwreck Feature - fans are getting all hyped by just imagining that water-based units and other contents will finally be included in Clash of Clans. Ships and Water-based units - Based on a previous leak, a ship was shown at a distance, giving hints of the coming of ships and other water units.

Change Village - another speculated feature is the addition of Change Village. However, there is not much information on this feature just yet, but speculations say that in this new feature, players can opt to choose from a variety of base designs.