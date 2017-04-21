SpaceX News: Falcon 9 Rocket Will Take Next Launch Before April 30

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is the pride of Elon Musk after making history. After several months of tests and planning, the Falcon 9 is now finally set for its next upcoming launch. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was not wrong when at first, he believed that it's possible to recycle SpaceX rockets despite several people being against its success.

Now, after the historical success of the very first re-used SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, it now is set for its next launch, which is on any date right before April 30. According to The Science Times, the expensive space traveling is the reason that pushed Elon Musk to recycle their rockets.

Musk's confidence and determination for the success of the SpaceX Falcon 9 recycling had brought the company success and had cut the expensive space travel by a lot. The SpaceX Falcon 9 was first used in April 2016 in order to send food and supplies to the International Space Station, and now for the second time, it will be used to send the communications satellite into orbit.

If successful, it is going to be another well-done performance of a reused SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Elon Musk proudly stated that he is just incredibly proud of the SpaceX team for achieving such an incredible milestone.

At the meantime, SpaceX is now opted for a new mission, after the United States Department of Defense has used its services for a mission. A U.S. government spy satellite will also be launched soon for the National Reconnaissance Office.

To make it successful, the satellite is scheduled to be launched on April 30, while on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the mission will not only feature SpaceX services for the NRO, but it will also ignite a new era of competition between ULA and SpaceX.

If SpaceX will succeed from the United Launch Alliance, through its upcoming mission, SpaceX will officially start a new era of inexpensive space travel. More updates to come in the passing days.