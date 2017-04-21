Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, April 21, 2017 | Updated at 6:09 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Calvin Klein’s Newest Underwear Ad Stars Lauren Hutton, 73

By Bernadette Artacho (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 21, 2017 08:41 AM EDT
Gabriela Hearst - Front Row - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Gabriela Hearst - Front Row - February 2017 - New York Fashion Week(Photo : (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images))

Calvin Klein has been known for making sexy and provocative ads for their underwear line but the newly released campaign showed a breath of fresh air from the traditional young models and celebrities that it usually features. Photographed and directed by Sophia Coppola, the new ad introduces a star-studded line-up of underwear models celebrating women of different ages.

The less than a minute clip showed black and white photos and videos that debut the new Calvin Klein tagline, "Calvin Klein or nothing at all", Harper Bazaar reports. It features women ranging from the age group of 18 to 73 who were personally handpicked by Coppola including her longtime muse and collaborator, Kirsten Dunst, Rashida Jones, Laura Harrier, Nathalie Love, famous celebrities Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman's daughter, Maya Hawke, and Chase Sui Wonder, designer Anna Sui's niece.

What makes this ad very special is the appearance of the 73-year old model, Lauren Hutton wearing a sheer bra and unbuttoned blouse before the very end and who also appears in a separate video telling a personal story about the corniest pickup line she encountered in the past. This only proves that there is no age limit in modeling, and in this case, even in underwear. Prior to this powerful moving ad, Hutton has also made a fashion headline by walking in Bottega Veneta's runway last year alongside Gigi Hadid and subsequently appearing on the Italian brand's own campaign.

In this newly released Calvin Klein ad where Hutton appeared, Coppola was said to be inspired by the brand's visual history when making the black and white analog film images. She further adds, "The old Avedon commercials with Andie MacDowell, the 90's images of Kate Moss...I feel like those images made a big impression on me in my formative years", as told by The Cut. Indeed classic never goes out of style. 

 

 

TagsCalvin Klein, Calvin Klein underwear ad, Calvin Klein campaign, Lauren Hutton

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

Brainiac in 'Injustice 2'

NetherRealm Studios Introduces Brainiac in 'Injustice 2' - Watch Trailer Here!

The last "Shattered Alliances" trailer has been released.
'Total War: Warhammer II'

'Total War: Warhammer II' Coming This Year; 'Total War: Warhammer' Available For Mac
'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy'

Naturo Ultimate Ninja Storm Collection Coming PC, PS4 & Xbox One This Year
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

Ashton Kutcher Rises Stronger from Demi Moore Divorce & Cheating Scandal
Beyonce Hosts A Screening Of 'Live At Roseland: The Elements Of 4'

Beyonce Celebrates Easter Sunday With Mom Tina Lawson and Kelly Rowland; Queen B Flaunts Twins Baby Bump
EW Hosts An Evening With BBC America

'Doctor Who' Introduces Pearl Mackie's Bill Potts - Doctor's First Gay Companion
BBC Music Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Harry Styles Solo Album Debuts May 12; List of Songs Here

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

AMD Radeon RX Vega Reportedly Available in 4GB HBM2, 8GB HBM2, & 16GB Expected to reach 2048-bit Memory Bus

Nintendo Switch News: Update 2.1.0 Is Now Live

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Entertainment

'Thor: Ragnarok' Official Trailer Released; Features A Hammer-less Thor Fighting An Enraged Hulk

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7
Entertainment

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics