Calvin Klein’s Newest Underwear Ad Stars Lauren Hutton, 73

Calvin Klein has been known for making sexy and provocative ads for their underwear line but the newly released campaign showed a breath of fresh air from the traditional young models and celebrities that it usually features. Photographed and directed by Sophia Coppola, the new ad introduces a star-studded line-up of underwear models celebrating women of different ages.

The less than a minute clip showed black and white photos and videos that debut the new Calvin Klein tagline, "Calvin Klein or nothing at all", Harper Bazaar reports. It features women ranging from the age group of 18 to 73 who were personally handpicked by Coppola including her longtime muse and collaborator, Kirsten Dunst, Rashida Jones, Laura Harrier, Nathalie Love, famous celebrities Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman's daughter, Maya Hawke, and Chase Sui Wonder, designer Anna Sui's niece.

What makes this ad very special is the appearance of the 73-year old model, Lauren Hutton wearing a sheer bra and unbuttoned blouse before the very end and who also appears in a separate video telling a personal story about the corniest pickup line she encountered in the past. This only proves that there is no age limit in modeling, and in this case, even in underwear. Prior to this powerful moving ad, Hutton has also made a fashion headline by walking in Bottega Veneta's runway last year alongside Gigi Hadid and subsequently appearing on the Italian brand's own campaign.

In this newly released Calvin Klein ad where Hutton appeared, Coppola was said to be inspired by the brand's visual history when making the black and white analog film images. She further adds, "The old Avedon commercials with Andie MacDowell, the 90's images of Kate Moss...I feel like those images made a big impression on me in my formative years", as told by The Cut. Indeed classic never goes out of style.