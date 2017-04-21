Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

NetherRealm Studios Introduces Brainiac in 'Injustice 2' - Watch Trailer Here!

By Mariel Mae Peralta
Apr 21, 2017
Brainiac in 'Injustice 2'

Brainiac in 'Injustice 2'(Photo : PlayStation EU/YouTube)

NetherRealm Studios has released the final video for the "Shattered Alliances" trailer for "Injustice 2." The clip features the addition of Brainiac in the roster of the game which will be released next month on May 16 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

"Injustice 2" follows the NetherRealm Studio's 2013 fighting game, "Injustice: Gods Among Us" which is based off on DC comic characters. With the announcement of Brainiac in the game, the developers also released the final trailer which features the super villain and major adversary of Superman.

Krypton which is the home planet of Superman and Brainiac was destoryed due to the explosion of its Kryptonite core. While Superman was saved by his parents, it looks like Brainiac was one of the survivors too.

GameSpot reports that the final "Shattered Alliances" trailer highlights some of Brainiacs skill set moves. He makes use of his robotic arms as an extraterrestrial android. "Injustice 2" is previously believed that it will mainly be a fight between Batman and Superman but with Brainiac in the mix, the whole dynamics has changed.

According to Screen Rant, while Brainiac may be known to fans of Superman and DC comics, he is not as well-known as other villains. His goal in "Injustice 2" is world domination and is bent on destroying all forms of life on earth.

NetherRealm Studios is holding a Watchtower stream for "Injustice 2" on Twitch on April 20 focusing on Catwoman, Deadshot and Poison Ivy.  Following Brainiac, another character reveal will be released on April 28.

"Injustice 2" is set to be released on May 16 on the PS4 and Xbox One. Standard, Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Edition pre-orders for the game is currently ongoing. All editions except for the standard one will include exclusive DLC fighters including Powergirl and gear shader packs. The last "Shattered Alliances" trailer can be watched below.

 

