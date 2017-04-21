Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, April 21, 2017 | Updated at 6:10 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Arctic Ocean Fast Becoming The World’s Dumpsite For Plastic Junk; Proper Plastic Waste Management From Sources Is The Key

By Anna Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 21, 2017 11:37 AM EDT
NASA Continues Efforts To Monitor Arctic Ice Loss With Research Flights Over Greenland and Canada

NASA Continues Efforts To Monitor Arctic Ice Loss With Research Flights Over Greenland and Canada(Photo : Getty Images/Mario Tama)

Arctic Ocean waters have tiny bits of plastic mostly remnants of plastic containers, toys, fishing lines and plastic bottles. This was discovered recently by scientists from the research vessel Tara which has circumnavigated the pole in 2013. Experts say that it's impossible to retrieve all the plastic trash from the ocean and the best course of action is to employ proper waste management from the source.

The Arctic Ocean is literally clogging with tiny bits of plastic, The Atlantic reported. Contrary to what oceanographers thought about the Arctic being so remote from human activity and that environmental pollution is far from happening in the region, it is now filled with about 300 billion pieces of floating plastic. Researchers believe that these bits may have been carried to the Arctic over decades and because there are only a few waterways out of the ocean, these plastic remnants are now stuck.

The Arctic Ocean is now the dead end to most of the world's plastic carried by ocean currents. Researchers have to find out how the plastic entered the Arctic and if these currents can still help drive the remnants out. Some scientists are also looking for a solution to fix the problem and possibly managing plastic waste from its source. Plastic pollution may even need international agreements, New York Times reported.

The plastic found in the Arctic Ocean were mostly fragments ranging from 0.5 to 12.6 millimeters. There were also remnants of fishing lines, plastic films and pellets which could mean that this trash could be from subtropical areas where there are high concentrations of fishing equipment.

There were no large pieces of plastics found. They found a few bits of film which broke down quickly. These could suggest that the plastic pieces may have been floating in the ocean for quite some time. People living along the arctic coastline may have also contributed to the floating trash while it is unlikely that passing shipping lines may have added to the trash since shipping activities here are very infrequent in this part of the planet.

SEE ALSO

Petermann Glacier Develops Crack #2: Two Cracks Could Meet Resulting To An Ice Island Twice The Size of Manhattan

North Korea Shows Off Military Capabilities As U.S. VP Mike Pence Warns U.S. Strategic Patience Is Over

Arctic Green Ice Mystery Explained: Growing Blooms Of Phytoplankton Under The Sea Ice Due To Global Warming

Leo ‘The King Of Spring’ Means Wintertime Is Over: How To Spot Leo Above The Eastern Horizon Tuesday Night

‘Super Sponge’ Is Faster Than A Speeding Bullet: Can Clean Mercury From Polluted Lakes In Seconds

TagsArctic ocean, Arctic Ocean trash

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

Brainiac in 'Injustice 2'

NetherRealm Studios Introduces Brainiac in 'Injustice 2' - Watch Trailer Here!

The last "Shattered Alliances" trailer has been released.
'Total War: Warhammer II'

'Total War: Warhammer II' Coming This Year; 'Total War: Warhammer' Available For Mac
'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy'

Naturo Ultimate Ninja Storm Collection Coming PC, PS4 & Xbox One This Year
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

Ashton Kutcher Rises Stronger from Demi Moore Divorce & Cheating Scandal
Beyonce Hosts A Screening Of 'Live At Roseland: The Elements Of 4'

Beyonce Celebrates Easter Sunday With Mom Tina Lawson and Kelly Rowland; Queen B Flaunts Twins Baby Bump
EW Hosts An Evening With BBC America

'Doctor Who' Introduces Pearl Mackie's Bill Potts - Doctor's First Gay Companion
BBC Music Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Harry Styles Solo Album Debuts May 12; List of Songs Here

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

AMD Radeon RX Vega Reportedly Available in 4GB HBM2, 8GB HBM2, & 16GB Expected to reach 2048-bit Memory Bus

Nintendo Switch News: Update 2.1.0 Is Now Live

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Entertainment

'Thor: Ragnarok' Official Trailer Released; Features A Hammer-less Thor Fighting An Enraged Hulk

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7
Entertainment

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics