Samsung Galaxy S8+ Now Available in Europe

Samsung has released the first ever firmware upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S8+ in Europe bringing enhancements to facial recognition feature.

According to Phone Arena, the South Korean tech company Samsung is already in the process of rolling out its first Samsung Galaxy S8+ software upgrade in Europe. The said new over-the-air update encompassed Google's April monthly security update. This contains fixes for 49 CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) that can be found on Android and a patch for 16 problems that are particular to Samsung Galaxy handsets.

It was also mentioned that a news outlet has obtained the entire changelog in Dutch. Moreover, the translated information indicates that the new software update also brings enhancements to the systems of the facial recognition feature on the Samsung GalaxyS8+.

Advertisement

Moreover, GSMArena has noted that currently the update for Samsung Galaxy S8+ has been spotted in Belgium and Germany. Nevertheless, it will certainly pave its way to other markets in some point in time.

Upon applying the recently released upgrade, the Samsung Galaxy S8+ will now be on build NRD90M.G955FXXU1AQDD, at least in Europe. It will carry in the latest security updates and after installing it, the Samsung Galaxy S8+ owners in Europe will have the April 1, 2017 security patch level.

Furthermore, the users of Samsung Galaxy S8+ are reminded that over-the-air updates may take a while before it could reach all units. They should also keep in mind that if they have purchased a carrier-specific version, they could have to wait even longer. Conversely, if they already received their Galaxy S8+ and they would like to check if the OS update already reached their handsets; they just have to go to Settings and then Software update.

As of this moment, there is still no available information if the patch will also debut for the smaller Samsung Galaxy S8. But then, it is likely to follow soon since the two smartphones are very similar.