Nintendo to Stop Producing NES Classic Edition

Nintendo has confirmed that it will stop manufacturing the NES Classic Edition and that the last shipments of the console will be delivered this month.

According to IGN, a representative from Nintendo has stated that the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year in NOA territories will be delivered throughout this month. The spokesperson even said that the company is encouraging its patrons who wanted to obtain the device to check retail outlets to know the availability of the gadget.

"We understand that it has been difficult for many consumers to find a system, and for that we apologize. We have paid close attention to consumer feedback, and we greatly appreciate the incredible level of consumer interest and support for this product," the Nintendo spokesperson further stated.

It has been noted that the representative of Nintendo revealed that the NES Classic Edition wasn't planned to be a constant and long-term product. Nevertheless, due to the clamor of its fans, the Japanese tech company did add extra shipments to its original plans.

During the interview, it was also mentioned that Nintendo doesn't have any plans of producing more NES Classic systems for North America. This declaration also encompasses the discontinuation of the NES Classic Controller. Meanwhile, when it comes to third-party accessories, Nintendo stated that the decision whether or not to continue production of accessories will be decided by an individual manufacturer.

Moreover, Nintendo of America didn't confirm whether this announcement intended the termination of the NES Classic or Famicom Mini worldwide. The company specified that it had nothing to announce concerning the future of the Nintendo Classics brand as of the moment.

For reference, the NES Classic Edition was launched on November 10, 2016 and it arrived pre-installed with 30 retro games from Nintendo's past. Upon the release, it immediately suffered from a scarcity of stocks at stores and online retailers. Now, the news outlet has revealed that Nintendo has confirmed that it will cease the production of the device but then it is yet to be known if the suspension of production will be worldwide.