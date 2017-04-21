Samsung Announce Apple’s Siri called Bixby will be Delayed

The highly anticipated Samsung-developed virtual assistant, Bixby, is going to be delayed, as officially announced by the South Korean-based tech giant.

The recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are now scheduled to roll out but it won't come with Bixby voice installed, according to BBC. "Key features of Bixby, including Vision, Home and Reminder, will be available with the global launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 on 21 April," the South Korean tech giant said. "Bixby Voice will be available in the US on the Galaxy S8 later this spring."

Samsung, unfortunately, did not offer any explanations as to why Bixby is going to be delayed. But BBC suggested that the features of the virtual assistant was lacking during the early testing phase, which possibly led to the decision to push back the roll out to a much later date.

The news site noted that some viewers - during its hands-on experience with Bixby - noticed that the software seemed a bit slow to response when given a command. Bixby also failed at some of the tasks during the testing, the report continued.

As an alternative, Google's built-in voice assistant, which is now included in the Android operating system, is going to be available in the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. This feature, as said on Phone Arena, has number of functionalities similar to Samsung's Bixby.

However, it was said on the report that Samsung has more complicated plans for Bixby regarding its set of features that will separate it from Android's virtual assistant. The South Korean tech manufacturer's aim is to give users the ability to command the phone using only their voice instead of the touchscreen to perform several tasks. One possible example, as speculated by Phone Arena, is the command to post a picture on Instagram via voice command or bookmark a website from the browser.