Facebook Virtual Assistant M Officially Back!

Popular social networking platform, Facebook, has officially launched the much awaited virtual assistant for its messenger app called M.

The program is available for both Android and iOS operating systems and only for users who are in the United States.

According to Facebook, M will bring the power of A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) technology to the Messenger application to support and enhance the experience of the users. It will also make it more useful and personal.

"To experience M, simply chat with a friend or a group as you normally would," the social networking site wrote on the press release. "M may make a suggestion in a conversation relevant to one of the core actions listed above, and then the M logo and suggestion will appear - it's that simple."

Sometimes M may not find the right suggestion for the user but this shouldn't raise any concern. As what the company noted, the software will be more effective the longer it is being used as it is capable of learning.

However, not every time is a convenient time for M to be used. And this is why Facebook has added a feature that allows users to mute the program while using Messenger which can be found in the settings tab of the application.

Other features will, of course, be added to M in the near future. "But this is just the beginning for M... expect to see more and more AI-powered, delightful and relevant experiences improving Messenger for you, every day," Facebook continued to announce.

The company unfortunately did not go into the specifics regarding the features that fans can expect in M. Furthermore, Facebook has yet to release any official news as to when the feature will come out for the rest of the world. More news and update about the matter should surface in the coming months.