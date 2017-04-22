YouTube Now Requires Content Creators to Reach 10K Views to Earn Money

YouTube has now made some big changes to its platform, which essentially makes it more difficult for startup video creators to monetize their work. The company announced that content creators will only be able to join the company's YouTube Partner Program when they reach a total of 10,000 views on their particular channel.

According to The Verge, all of the videos from a creator with less than 10,000 views on his or her channel will no longer have ads appearing on them. Given that there are no ads, the user also does not make any revenue from the videos until he or she reaches the required threshold.

Prior to the change, almost anyone can make money by creating a YouTube account and uploading their videos on the platform. Users were immediately given a share of the profits from the ads that were shown on their videos. The YouTube Partner Program was initially only available to select content creators at first, but it was then made available to the public a few years ago.

Advertisement

The open nature of the program, however, proved to be problematic for the company as they started to get complaints from both advertisers and viewers. Several paid ads apparently were appearing on hate speeches, racist videos, and other controversial uploads.

Following the immense backlash, YouTube has started to perform changes to its different programs for both the advertisers and for content creators. YouTube also mentioned in their own blog post that they will be adding a review process for those who want to create a channel on their platform in the upcoming weeks.

"After a creator hits 10k lifetime views on their channel, we'll review their activity against our policies," the company had mentioned in their blog post.

Fortunately, the particular change does not affect those who already have surpassed the 10,000 total views mark. All of their revenues earned and their accounts will not be affected.