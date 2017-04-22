Facebook Officially Launch Resource to Help Users to Spot Fake News

After the backlash during the 2016 US Presidential Elections, Facebook focuses its efforts on preventing fake news from proliferating on its website. However, it is actually more complicated than it sounds as thousand of fake news articles and websites are popping up all the time.

According to a report from BBC, Facebook has launched a brand new resource that actually gives users different tips on how to spot fake or false news items. Users from over 14 countries, including the United States, Germany, Italy, the UK, Philippines, Brazil, Taiwan, Brazil, and France will be seeing a new pop-up on their news feeds that will link to the company's new resource page.

The resource page shows some basic tips on how to immediately spot false news reports and steps on how to directly report it to Facebook. One of the tips calls on users to immediately check a website's "about" page to make sure that they are a legitimate source for news. It also advises users to always check the website URL to make sure that it isn't a fake or cloned site with a slightly tweaked name of a credible publication.

Advertisement

According to Fortune, Facebook actually launched several other campaigns in the past few months to stop fake news. Some of the campaigns include a revamp of how "trending topics" are shown on people's feeds and a brand new "disputed" tag that is prominently shown on posts that have been found to be false.

The company has been seeking the help of third-party groups such as academics, non-profit organizations, researchers, and journalist to help it figure out how to go about solving the problem. Facebook has reportedly partnered with Craigslist's founder, Craig Newmark, to launch a $14 million initiative to regain their user's trust in news reports posted on their website.