Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, April 22, 2017 | Updated at 5:52 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Xiaomi Mi Panoramic, 360-Degree Camera Revealed

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 22, 2017 10:15 AM EDT
Xiaomi Launches New Router In Beijing

Xiaomi Launches New Router In Beijing(Photo : Getty Images)

Chinese electronic company, Xiaomi, has unveiled its latest new product, the 360-degree camera Mi Panoramic. The new device is now available in China for the price of ¥1,699 - or around US$250. So far, the camera is only currently available in the region, no word yet about its international shipping.

The Xiaomi Mi Panoramic will come with two 16 megapixels fisheye lenses each sporting a 190-degree field of view using the Sony's IMX206 imaging sensor, according to Android Central. It is capable of producing 7K (6912 x 3456) photos captured by the two lenses thanks to the Ambarella A12 image signal processor. It can also capture 2456 x 1728 and 2304 x 1152 resolution videos at 30 frame rates per second and 60, respectively.

Xiaomi Mi Panoramic can also be used under extreme sport conditions, much like the popular sporting gear GoPro. The camera is equipped with a 6-axis Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) system that reduces the shaking effect on the finished recorded video, giving it a smooth quality, Android Authority reported.

The device will run using a 1,600mAh (Milliampere per hour) battery life under its hood and it is compatible with Quick Charge 2.0. Xiaomi Mi Panoramic is able to stay light up and filming for 3.5K resolution (3200 x 1800) for around 75 minutes. The camera is also sporting an IP67-rating, which means it is both dust and water-resistant.

Xiaomi's Mi Panoramic has the functionality to connect to the internet using its built-in WiFi connectivity. It supports MicroSD card for up to 128 GB and has two different capture modes like time-lapse and loop recording. Lastly, device is is measured at 78 x 67.4 x 24 mm and weights 108g.

The Xiaomi Mi Panoramic is not necessarily the company's release to compete with the popular GoPro hero. It was previously reported that the Chinese tech giant already launched its very own action camera last year under the Yi sub-brand called Yi M1.

SEE ALSO

Xiaomi Mi 6, Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus to be Released on April 16; Prices, Features, Specs, Details Revealed!

OnePlus 5 Updates:All-Glass Design For Premium Look, IP68 Rating Likely

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Matte Black Color Variant Available Soon this March: Specs, Features, Details Here!

Microsoft Project Scorpio: Features, Details Here!

Facebook Officially Launch Resource to Help Users to Spot Fake News

TagsXiaomi, Xiaomi Mi, Panoramic Camera, 360 Degree Camera, Mi Panoramic

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

ROG Strix 1060 OC The ROG Strix 1080 OC

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

Brainiac in 'Injustice 2'

NetherRealm Studios Introduces Brainiac in 'Injustice 2' - Watch Trailer Here!

The last "Shattered Alliances" trailer has been released.
'Total War: Warhammer II'

'Total War: Warhammer II' Coming This Year; 'Total War: Warhammer' Available For Mac
'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy'

Naturo Ultimate Ninja Storm Collection Coming PC, PS4 & Xbox One This Year
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

Ashton Kutcher Rises Stronger from Demi Moore Divorce & Cheating Scandal
Beyonce Hosts A Screening Of 'Live At Roseland: The Elements Of 4'

Beyonce Celebrates Easter Sunday With Mom Tina Lawson and Kelly Rowland; Queen B Flaunts Twins Baby Bump
EW Hosts An Evening With BBC America

'Doctor Who' Introduces Pearl Mackie's Bill Potts - Doctor's First Gay Companion
BBC Music Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Harry Styles Solo Album Debuts May 12; List of Songs Here

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

AMD Radeon RX Vega Reportedly Available in 4GB HBM2, 8GB HBM2, & 16GB Expected to reach 2048-bit Memory Bus

Nintendo Switch News: Update 2.1.0 Is Now Live

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Entertainment

'Thor: Ragnarok' Official Trailer Released; Features A Hammer-less Thor Fighting An Enraged Hulk

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7
Entertainment

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics