Canon Now Officially Introduces Ultra High-End Camera at Drone Market

The commercial camera drone market is currently being dominated by companies such as GoPro and DJI. However, new companies are constantly trying to get into the highly competitive market, with some eventually making it through. Now, new reports revealed that Canon may be getting into the game as well.

According to Engadget, Canon has entered the drone market with a brand new product. The company, which has been in the camera business for nearly 80 years, has unveiled their latest camera drone called the PD6E2000-AW-CJ1. The elegantly named drone packs six rotors all-in-all and is equipped with the company's ultra-high-end ME20F-SH camera.

Unfortunately, the drone isn't really what you would call a commercially available product as only governments and big companies would able to afford its presumably large price tag. The Canon PD6E2000-AW-CJ1 drone was built to be a search and rescue drone for disasters such as tsunamis, fires, and landslides.

The new Canon-built drone does come equipped with some high-end components. The camera itself, as an example, is an ultra-high sensitive unit that is able to bump up its ISO up to 4,560,000. The unit is also able to capture video at Full HD at 60 frames per second.

The ME20F-SH uses a 35mm full frame sensor that has about 2.26 million pixels. To put that into perspective, the unit has about 8 times more pixels than Canon's commercially available top-of-the-line DSLR cameras. Additionally, the drone is also equipped with night vision, which is used for surveillance missions in pitch black situations.

Canon has announced that it will be revealing more information about their brand new product at the Video Communications Expo (VCOM) event in Tokyo this week. Pricing hasn't yet been announced, but the camera alone will cost buyers $19,999 SRP.