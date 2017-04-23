Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, April 23, 2017 | Updated at 7:09 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Apple to Close 200,000 32-bit Apps in App Store When iOS 11 Arrives

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 23, 2017 05:00 AM EDT
Maxim Mobile Store As Apple iPhone Import Restrictions Are Removed

Maxim Mobile Store As Apple iPhone Import Restrictions Are Removed(Photo : Getty Images)

Apple previously announced that they will be making big changes to a lot of their systems, which included the recent migration to an entirely new APFS file system. The transition was achieved through the release of the latest iOS update, iOS 10.3. Now, The company is somewhat forcing all of the iOS apps on the Apple App Store to upgrade to the 64-bit system or risk being completely deleted.

According to a report from Mac World, Apple will be implementing some big changes to their Apple App Store when iOS 11 is released. As it stands there is apparently an estimated 187,000 apps on the App Store that are still running on 32-bit only. When the next update comes, all of the apps will reportedly be purged from Apple's servers, leaving only 64-bit compatible apps.

While the number of apps might seem staggering, they actually only equate to about 8 percent of the 2.4 million apps that are currently available on the Apple App Store. Apple also mentioned that this shouldn't really be a big concern for most users, as a majority of the apps are simply old trivia games and old apps that have not been updated for the past several years, as per Droid Report.

However, this is still devastating news for users who are still using devices such as the Apple iPhone 5 or some 32-bit iPads, as they will no longer be able to download and upgrade to the latest iOS version. Starting with iOS 11, all further iOS updates will reportedly only be for 64-bit devices. Those who are also on iOS 10 and are interested in Jailbreaking will not be able to do so as it will be highly unlikely for a jailbreaking tool to be available between now and the release of iOS 11 around September.

Users who are still running 32-bit apps on their iPhones and iPads are advised to update their apps as early as now. If there is no 64-bit update available, then users may contact the app's developer for further instructions.

SEE ALSO

Apple Social Media Video Editing App ‘Clips' Now Available on iOS

Apple Officially Stops Signing OS Previous Versions

iPhone 8 to be called ‘iPhone Edition': Touch ID Location Moved, and Many More Features Revealed!

Apple Watch with Gameboy, Gameboy Color Emulator Now Available

Apple iPad 2017 Now Shipping at $329; Specs, Features, Details Here!

Tagsapple iphone, 32-bit Apps, iOS 11, iOS, iphone

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

ROG Strix 1060 OC The ROG Strix 1080 OC

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Microsoft Project Scorpio Bill Nye Saves the world

Boston Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Plays Through Tears After Sister's Death

Isiah Thomas From Celtic's Is Still Grieving over Chyna Thomas' Death; Expected To Show Up in Game 3 At Chicago

Isaiah Thomas sends his appreciation for the people who sends their love and support for him and his family as well. Isaiah also sends his gratitude for respecting his privacy as he continues to grieve and heal together with his family.
Klay Thompson's Game 2 Needs To Be Great

NBA News: Warriors' Thompson Expected To Step Up With Durant Absent In Game 2
Kevin Love's Performance Propels Cavs to Game 2 Win Over Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers Teammates Inspired With Kevin Love's Game 2 Performance
Kevin Durant Questionable For Game 2

Golden State Warriors News: Kevin Durant (Left Calf Strain) Questionable For Game 2
Three Takeaways From The First Three Days Of NBA Playoff Basketball

2017 NBA Playoffs: 3 Three Things To Know So Far
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi official photo

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Updates: New “Turbo Track” Rollercoaster With Two Zero Gravity Experiences At 102km/h
Heat Keep Playoffs Hopes Going

NBA News: Heat Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive, Top Cavs In Thrilling OT Win

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

AMD Radeon RX Vega Reportedly Available in 4GB HBM2, 8GB HBM2, & 16GB Expected to reach 2048-bit Memory Bus

Nintendo Switch News: Update 2.1.0 Is Now Live

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Entertainment

'Thor: Ragnarok' Official Trailer Released; Features A Hammer-less Thor Fighting An Enraged Hulk

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7
Entertainment

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics