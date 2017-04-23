Asus Officially Releases Two New Cards: The ROG Strix 1080 OC, ROG Strix 1060 OC for Faster Memory

Recently the GTX 1080Ti was launched to various international markets, and now reports are coming in about an overclocked NVIDIA GTX 1080 and 1060 graphic card. NVIDIA has recently green-lighted manufacturers to use faster GDDR5 memory, and now custom card manufacturers like ASUS are doubling on this.

The result is an overclocked Asus ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 OC and a 1060 OC, both having faster memory than the reference founder's edition GTX 1080 and GTX 1060. The difference between the new models of Asus ROG and the older models of the Asus ROG is the speed. Other GTX 1080 cards are running at 10Gbps RAM speed, and the new Asus ROG Strix is running on 11 Gbps RAM speed.

Asus has given a lot of thought to cooling, which might mean that the new 1080 might be factory overclocked, considering it comes with the OC badge. As of now, Asus has made no comments about the clock speed.

Asus has given the card three fans for cooling. On top of that, the card comes with an industry first MaxContact cooling solution, which actually makes use of copper heat spreader directly in contact with the GPU. The card also comes with a massive aluminum heat sink and dissipates the heat fairly easily.

The other card in the Asus ROG Strix lineup is the GTX 1060 OC. Once again, it is unclear if the card is factory overclocked. The card has a GDDR5 RAM of 6GB running at 9 Gbps, which is an improvement from the earlier 8 Gbps. This card gets a cooling solution in the form of two fans and Asus's Direct CU II technology. It also gets an aluminum heat sink and Asus claims it cools the GPU 30% better than the reference GTX 1060.

There haven't been any news on price or when it will be available, and the cards aren't on Newegg or Amazon. However, Videocardz.com suggests that the graphic cards might be released by the middle of May.