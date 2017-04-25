Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 | Updated at 1:07 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

BlackBerry Officially Confirmed to Release Third-Party Built Tablet This 2017

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 25, 2017 01:02 AM EDT
Close-up of man texting with girl friend on phone

Close-up of man texting with girl friend on phone(Photo : Getty Images)

BlackBerry's physical keyboard-equipped Android smartphone, the BlackBerry KeyOne, is expected to be released next month. However, the company is reportedly readying itself for the next phase of their big comeback by announcing that it will be coming out with a brand new tablet device bearing their name.

The arrival of the mid-end BlackBerry smartphone will mark the brand's return to the highly competitive smartphone market, but this time around the company will be utilizing a different strategy to stay relevant in the game. BlackBerry has so far committed to licensing deals with third-party manufacturers, which does give them the opportunity to focus more on their software and unique features.

As per a report from Crack Berry, the company's CEO John Chen recently announced at BlackBerry's earnings call that they will now be moving to the next phase in their new licensing strategy. The company has thus far failed to make a name for itself in the smartphone hardware market, as most of its in-house built devices have failed to sell. However, the company's new strategy is seen as a way to make its brand relevant once again.

According to UberGizmo, BlackBerry is now moving forward with releasing a brand new BlackBerry-branded tablet to the market this year. This won't actually be the first time the company has had a tablet in the market as they had released the BlackBerry Playbook tablet back in April of 2011. However, unlike the Playbook, the company will no longer be getting involved with the manufacturing process.

The company's CEO had explained that they will only be involved with the software aspect of the new BlackBerry tablet this time around. BlackBerry will also incorporate its tried and tested security feature onto the device, which is also present in the company's latest offerings.

The BlackBerry tablet is expected to be a mid-range device, similar to the KeyOne. The company is likely no longer interested in competing in the high-end space, which is now being dominated by companies such as Apple and Samsung. BlackBerry has yet to reveal any details on a possible launch date for their new tablet device.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Asus Officially Releases Two New Cards: The ROG Strix 1080 OC, ROG Strix 1060 OC for Faster Memory

Apple to Close 200,000 32-bit Apps in App Store When iOS 11 Arrives

Samsung TV, Smartwatch Users Warned Of Security Issues; Some Phones may be affected this Year

Google Pixel, Pixel XL Still Behind Apple, Samsung In Terms Of Sales

Nintendo Switch Games: Blizzard Adds ‘Heartstone’, ‘Overwatch’ On New-Gen Nintendo Console

Tagsblackberry, Blackberry phone, Blackberry Tablet, Blackberry smartphone

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Spoiler Alert Queen Elizabeth 1

Steve Kerr Postgame News Conference | Warriors vs Blazers R1G2 | April 16, 2017

GSW's Coach Steve Kerr & his Unknown Illness Reportedly the Complication of his Back Surgery; Kevin Durant's status for Game 4 Still Unclear

Kerr has been reportedly ill for all the current series and recently, his "illness" becomes unbearable and he was in excruciating pain and could barely walk. Even Warriors' players didn't know what is happening to their coach. "Our coach is going a through a lot through physically," Stephen Curry stated.
Boston Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Plays Through Tears After Sister's Death

Isiah Thomas From Celtic's Is Still Grieving over Chyna Thomas' Death; Expected To Show Up in Game 3 At Chicago
Klay Thompson's Game 2 Needs To Be Great

NBA News: Warriors' Thompson Expected To Step Up With Durant Absent In Game 2
Kevin Love's Performance Propels Cavs to Game 2 Win Over Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers Teammates Inspired With Kevin Love's Game 2 Performance
Kevin Durant Questionable For Game 2

Golden State Warriors News: Kevin Durant (Left Calf Strain) Questionable For Game 2
Three Takeaways From The First Three Days Of NBA Playoff Basketball

2017 NBA Playoffs: 3 Three Things To Know So Far
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi official photo

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Updates: New “Turbo Track” Rollercoaster With Two Zero Gravity Experiences At 102km/h

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Logitech G413 Keyboard Review: A Keyboard With Romer-G Mechanical Switches With The Price of $90

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

The 100 4x09 Promo "DNR" (HD) Season 4 Episode 9 Promo
Entertainment

'The 100' Season 4 Spoilers: Eliza Taylor on Series' Final Episode, another End of the World; Fans Will Witness Dependent Clarke into People Surrounds Her

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

MoMA's The Contenders Screening of DEADPOOL With Ryan Reynolds
Culture

'Deadpool 2' Release Date June 1, 2018; Josh Brolin Cast as Cable to Ryan Reynold's Deadpool
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics