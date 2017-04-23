Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, April 23, 2017

'Iron Fist' Season 2 Confirmed, Released Date & Suggested Plot Revealed; Reasons why Season 1 Failed Most Viewers

Apr 23, 2017
From all the Marvel series that has been introduced in Netflix, "Iron Fist" can be considered to have the not reached every viewer's expectations. More fight scenes were expected but instead, people get a backstory. Moreover, "Iron Fist" gets renewed for season 2 and is expected to set its premiere episode at the end of 2018.

According to Express, Marvel's latest hero, "Iron Fist" has been confirmed for a season 2 renewed and might come by the end of 2018. The latest franchise by Marvel seems to have a not so good response from all its viewers but they are getting another chance to tell its own unique story.

"Iron Fist" story began with the character of Danny Rand who is returned after being missing in action for the past ten years. Right when he get back from the hiatus, Rand's family business were deemed to be irrelevant and has been granted and acclaimed by all of his cousins. The money and power that should be rightfully his were gone.

Marvel who are best known for having an impressive response from its series like "Jessica Jones," "Daredevil," and "Luke Cage" wasn't hoping at all to have uncompetitive reviews and desultory response. The producers of "Iron Fist" mainly focus on the Danny Rand's family business instead of becoming a real action deal and it works perfectly as a story.

The main reason why "Iron Fist" failed to capture viewers in its first season because they didn't see Danny as a superhero. Not even close to being the martial arts master that the story claims to be. Some critics even commented that Danny's character was more like of a child and confused boy and stated that everything was like a rush job and haven't thought through.

Meanwhile, Screenrant reported that "Iron Fist" season 2 is set to escalate later in 2018 and still has the same character. Also, Finn Jones will also be starring on another marvel show titled "The Defenders" and is reportedly all set to premiere this August 18.

Though there hasn't been much information about the "Iron Fist" season 2. But speculation suggests the return of Bakuto, a face-off with Lukecage, and Gao to become an ally of Danny. These were all speculations might as well viewers take it with a grain of salt.

