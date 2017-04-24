Kate Middleton And Prince William Talks 'Game Of Thrones', Kids’ Cartoon And Takeout Curry

Kate Middleton and Prince William opened up about their surprising normal tastes and daily life in a recent interview. Fans are surprised to see a side of the royals that is extremely relatable.

According to Mail Online, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared on Radio 1 and shared glimpses of their lives. This includes their favorite food, TV series, and what do they wear when they are not in public.

Prince William stated that Coldplay at Wembley was the last concert the couple attended and he even texted song requests to DJs under a fake name. However, with two kids under five, it's a bit difficult for them to go out to concerts more often.

Prince William stated that the kids would watch cartoons and other children's TV shows and the adults also join sometimes. He also admitted that the never-ending cartoon watching sometimes tires him but the kids love them so they go along with it.

Fireman Sam is Princess Charlotte's favorite nowadays while Prince George was big on Peppa Pig once. After the TV, the kids generally go to bed.

Kate Middleton told the listeners that when the children are all tucked in the parents would then relax down with their go-to shows, which are "Homeland" and Game of Thrones" right now. They love to order takeaways and curry is their favorite.

According to The Sun, Prince William admitted he is not that prim and proper when going to sleep. He feels most relaxed and comfortable wearing his home clothes.

Following their nighttime routine, the questions turned to Queen Elizabeth, who has recently celebrated her 91st birthday. When asked what the couple is planning to gift her Prince William stated it's a bit hard to decide since Her Majesty already got everything she needs around her.

He continued and her great-grandchildren really love to draw and craft. Prince William believes it will be a thoughtful gift for the Queen.

To this Kate Middleton jokingly called out her husband for taking credits for his kids' artwork and pass them as his own gift. William also joked that this is putting the marriage on the line.