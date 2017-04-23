GSW's Coach Steve Kerr & his Unknown Illness Reportedly the Complication of his Back Surgery; Kevin Durant's status for Game 4 Still Unclear

Fans of Golden State Warriors all noticed Saturday evening that Steve Kerr has missed the Game 3 between Portland Trail Blazers. Reports claimed that Kerr's return in the side court is still unknown. Stephen Curry stated "we've got his back," following the win over Blazers.

Marc Stein from ESPN shared that everything about Steve Kerr's comeback is still vague due to his illness. According to the report, Kerr needs more fluids in his body and is associate with the complication from his back injury. The operation he got also sidelined him in Golden State Warriors' 43 games in the previous season.

Warriors' biggest worry isn't the injury of Kevin Durant in his calf but Steven Kerr's health as Durant can all be good and ready to dominate the court again. In the Saturday night game of Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers, Stephen Curry stood up in the game and showed why they are the Warriors.

The 17 points lead of Blazer in third half were all trail down on an 119-113 win against Blazers. Mike Brown, the lead assistant has coached the team in Steve Kerr's place and now, the Golden State Warriors hold the 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series on Monday night, Game 4 in Portland.

Kerr has been reportedly ill for all the current series and recently, his "illness" becomes unbearable and he was in excruciating pain and could barely walk. Even Warriors' players didn't know what is happening to their coach. "Our coach is going a through a lot through physically," Stephen Curry stated, Bleacher Report has reported.

Curry further shared that on Saturday morning, Kerr is urging everyone to rally and win the game for him. The 51-year-old coach of GSW had his back surgery on 2015 but the complication it left is nausea, headaches, and that all caused him to hand the control of the team to Luke Walton in the previous season.

Meanwhile, Golden State Warriors able to win without Kevin Durant and hasn't played the two consecutive game against Blazer. Durant's status for Game 4 against Trail Blazers is still unclear yet.