Celine Dion is Still Grieving with Late Husband Rene

Celine Dion

Celine Dion

The Canadian songstress Celine Dion is still grieving until today after her husband died last Jan.2016. She even said that it is too early for her to date another man.

In an interview with Dan Wootton in The Sun's Bizarre, the singer said that it is too soon for her to find new love since she was definitely in love with her late husband. She even added that her husband is the love of her life and it is difficult for her to see herself with another person.In fact, even if it is more than a year already after the late Rene Angelil died she is still grieving the loss of her husband.

According to the report of Yahoo, Dion shares a huge bed with her twins as this is one of the ways to make herself less lonely. As a mother, her sons comfort her a lot and she needs to be close with them. Just like their mother, her 6-year-old sons also miss their dad every day. Dion even shared that she asked the portrait of her husband when she had to decide if she will record a new song with the remake of Disney's hit "Beauty and the Beast".

Despite all the challenges she met along the way, Dion still proved that she is exceptional in her own way. Last April 18, the singer attended the "Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees" and impressed fans with her performance of "Immortality".

Dion married Rene Angelil, her manager in the year 1994. He was the one who helped her in the singing career. Both of them shared a life full of love with their sons Rene-Charles, 16 and six- year -old twins Nelson and Eddy. Her husband died at the age of 73 after fighting a throat cancer. Presently, the 49-year-old singer is residing at Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

