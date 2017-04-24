Blake Lively Talks About Possible ‘Gossip Girl’ Revival

Several years may have passed when everybody's famous Upper East Siders has finally bid goodbye, speculations of a reboot has recently put eager fans on their feet as Blake Lively who plays Serena van der Woodsen has hinted on a possible "Gossip Girl" comeback. It is however not a farfetched idea as some old series like "Prison Break", "Gilmore Girls" and "Full House" are getting their own revival as well.

Lively. who was one of the honorees of Variety's Power Women of New York 2017 for her fight against child pornography have dropped the bomb that fueled the news as she was quoted saying, "never say never", when asked about her thoughts on reprising her role as the Upper East Side's favorite blond It Girl. She was awarded alongside Jessica Chastain, Chelsea Clinton, Gayle King, Audra McDonald and Ahari Redstone.

According to Teen Vogue, Lively also shared in the same interview that a "Gossip Girl" revival is by no means off the table, but isn't exactly in the works either. She further adds, "I don't know. Why not? It sort of all depends. Would I do seven years of the show? No, because it's hard work and I've got my babies, and I don't want to be away from them that much. But I've just learned in life you never say never."

Though her priorities may be changed now that she is a wife and a mother of two, and currently seeking to explore new things, she did not rule out the idea of a reunion because of the wonderful time she had doing the series. A lot may have changed since as Leighton Meester who plays Serena's BFF Blair Waldorf is already a wife and a mother as well who recently gave birth to a baby girl.

The whole revival news may yet to be confirmed, however, that didn't stop fans from hoping that one day it might be.