'Call Of Duty: WWII' CONFIRMED For Release In 2017

Activision has announced today that the next game in the "Call of Duty" first-person shooter game series will be set during the World War II. In a brief announcement, the game's publisher said that "Call of Duty: WWII," developed by Sledgehammer Games, will be more fully revealed during a live stream next upcoming Wednesday.

The company has also released a promotional image for the game. According to Polygon, Activision did not give an exact release date just yet, although it has already been noted that the company generally launches "Call of Duty" games during the months of November, following spring announcements; no platforms have been announced as well.

The full announcement states that "Call of Duty" is returning to its World War II roots with the upcoming "Call of Duty: WWII," developed by Sledgehammer Games. More details will be coming during the game's Worldwide Reveal live stream on April 26, Wednesday, which would feature Sledgehammer Games co-studio heads and founders Glen Schofield and Michael Condrey.

Fans who want more details about "Call of Duty: WWII" will be able to tune in to get the first look and get some information on the studio's vision for the game. As a brief history, the "Call of Duty" series began in 2003 with the original "Call of Duty" title, which was also set during World War II.

Afterward, four more games followed, which covered the same World War II time period, culminating in 2008's "Call of Duty: World at War." But ever since then, the series has been focusing on other time periods, which includes the 1960s and the future.

According to GameSpot, Sledgehammer is a game-developing company that was formed in 2009 by former members of Visceral Games, which was best known for their sci-fi horror action-adventure series, Dead Space. The company then contributed to 2011's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3," which was then developed by Infinity Ward.

The Company then went on to develop and create "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare" in 2014, which was received with mostly positive reviews. Since then, Sledgehammer has been working on this new "Call of Duty" title.