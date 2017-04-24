Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

Apple Holds Press Event To Introduce New iPhone

Apple Holds Press Event To Introduce New iPhone(Photo : Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

Niantic Labs has announced the upcoming update for "Pokemon GO" which will be a huge gamechanger especially for cheaters of the game. In addition to creating anti-spoofing methods, the developers are adding thousands more of Pokestops which will spawn Pokemon more frequently.

The announcement came after the "Pokemon GO" Easter event last week. Forbes reports that Niantic Labs has calibrated the individual value (IV), height, weight and data of Pokemon to suit the levels of Pokemon trainers in the game.

To be more specific, players with different levels who go on Pokestops to catch Pokemon might get the same monster but it will have different stats. Niantic Labs hopes this will phase out spoofing in "Pokemon GO" and introduce fair play for everyone.

Niantic Labs has been reviewing the comments from "Pokemon GO" players and they have been hard at work at making new changes. Daily Star adds that the developers have been hinting that Shiny Pokemon are coming soon too right after completing the update.

The developers explained that Shiny Pokemon will be determined the monster's IV which includes their defense, special and speed. The new update will also likely render spoofing useless as the cheaters will not know if the Pokemon is shiny or not.

Niantic Labs has been making good of their promise to continually improve "Pokemon Go." Previous reports say that the developers are redoing gym features in the game and improving the raid function.

Furthermore, there have been rumors that Niantic Labs is making an upcoming event to formally introduce the improved gym features in "Pokemon GO." They might also introduce some Legendary Pokemon in the game in addition to the upcoming 235 more Pokemon they plan to introduce soon.

There has been no formal statement on when Niantic Labs will finish the new update for "Pokemon GO." However, they are expected to make a surprise announcement soon.

