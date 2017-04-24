'Deadpool 2' Release Date June 1, 2018; Josh Brolin Cast as Cable to Ryan Reynold's Deadpool

Fans of "Deadpool" will be delighted to know that 20th Century Fox has formally announced the release date of the "Deadpool 2" on June 1, 2018. The sequel which is expected to star Ryan Reynolds once more has found the cast for the mutants Cable and Domino.

The announcement by 20th Century Fox was made over the weekend. "Deadpool 2" will see the return of Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson as the titular character. The Independent reports that Josh Brolin ("Hail, Caesar") has been cast as Cable while Zazie Beetz ("Wolves") will play the role of Domino. Brianna Hildebrand who plays Negasonic Teenage Warhead is expected to be back in the sequel.

Rolling Stone reports that Josh Brolin is not a newcomer in Marvel movies. The actor has played Thanos in the "Avengers" franchise. "Deadpool 2" will be directed by David Leitch with a script co-written by Ryan Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds has been vocal and active about making the first "Deadpool" movie which was released in February last year. The actor has been adamant about making a standalone film for the "Merc with the Mouth" that was even R-rated.

His efforts have paid off because "Deadpool" has exceeded expectations and went on to be so popular among fans and non-fans. "Deadpool 2" which was announced to star Cable and Domino is expected to have an R rating as well. However, there has been no confirmation yet from 20th Century Fox. The plot for the sequel is currently unknown as well.

In addition to the news for "Deadpool 2," 20th Century Fox also announced the release dates of other Marvel films. "Dark Phoenix" is expected to come out in November 2, 2018 while "New Mutants" will be out on April 13, 2018.

Are you excited for Ryan Reynolds to come back on screen as Deadpool with Cable and Domino in the "Deadpool 2" sequel? Watch the HD teaser of the movie below.